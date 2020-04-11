We need to stay in the “China lobby”

Many are keen to acknowledge from this point that mainland China should be responsible for its inaction and lack of transparency to handle the early stages of COVID-19 / coronavirus spread, but we should hold those who go allow China. practicing risky behaviors up to this point? The answer is yes, according to former United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

During an interview in Huntsville, the AL WVNN session of AL Radio, Sessions, a Republican candidate for the United States Senate in Alabama, argued that the “China lobby” had its influence on government and politics. required.

“It’s basically what happened: Everyone has known that there has been a lobby in China for years,” Sessions explained. “There are a large number of large companies that have large investments in China. Whenever the United States raises and complains about something in China, something China has done wrong, these people begin to push for China. China is threatening to take sharp action such as threatening to stop buying agricultural products. But our strength as an economy is much more than its strength. They have to sell in their markets. They have this great trade surplus with the United States. They sell much more than they buy from us. And it is this surplus that now allows them to increase the military to a point we have never seen before, as well as advance its technology, which also supports its military in the years to come. “

“Yes, we have been weakened; we have the United States, who do not realize the danger, who do not speak on behalf of the interests of the American people, but speak on behalf of their personal special interests. We have to worry about the multitude of interests And I did it, I know who they are, I fought them:

