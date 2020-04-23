We Need to Talk About This Small Fire Scene Everywhere

Reese Witherspoon is a great actor. That’s not a secret in Hollywood and so on – he won the Oscar – it’s just a fact.

Lately, Witherspoon spends most of his time doing television shows like Big Little Lies and The Morning Show. His latest series, the Hulu miniseries adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere, completes eight episodes on Wednesday, April 22 and in the episode, Witherspoon proves once again how great an actor he is.

In Little Fires Everywhere, Witherspoon plays Elena Richardson, a local newspaper reporter and mother of four. Elena corresponds to a large number of Witherspoon’s past characters. She is assertive, obsessed with creating a perfect world for everyone to see. Elena is very Type A, and proud of her.

However, the face began to crack when Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) into its orbit. Warning, spoilers ahead!

Mia and Elena fight and break the precious veneer they both show to the outside world. It all culminated when Elena’s daughter, Izzy, tried to shoot at the family home, argued with her mother, escaped, and then three other Elena’s children asked her mother to chase after Izzy … and then set fire to the house everywhere. Before they start the fire, Lexie (Jade Pettyjohn), has a confrontation with Elena where she learns about her abortion, about using the Pearl name and using the Pearl story for Yale’s entry.

Exactly when viewers have accepted Elena as another character in the famous Witherspoon, Witherspoon drew all the stops and possibly earned herself an Emmy nomination.

“I’m trying, I mean I’m really trying to tell you everything. There is all this pressure to be all these things, to be a perfect f – king, but I’m not. I’m not a f – perfect king,” Lexie said.

Elena replied with a scream that was haunting, “Yes, yes!”

This fire cannot be controlled anymore. 🏡🔥 The last episode of #LittleFiresEverywhere is streaming now on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/wEzcvwtzOr

– Little Fires Everywhere (@LittleFiresHulu) April 22, 2020

“We had a lot of conversations about it, like more conversations than I ever had on scenes I had on any project in my life. (Laughs.) We just fixed this character the way it should. so we look at it all and go, “What drives these kids to do something so extreme?” I think when you think your mom is out of control or you finally see the part of your mother who is very human and almost horrific, to use Mia’s words, the kids acted that way because they really took all the pieces we wanted to get and tried to get there, “Witherspoon told EW. “And I kind of lost control. (Laughter.) That sometimes happens on the set. I remember having to turn to the kids and go, ‘Are you okay?'”

“For us the show has always been a mother but also a mother, trying to find your place with your mother, and I think these two are struggling to control so much at the beginning of the show and the only way to reach the end is to lose the illusion of control about their children and their lives, “Washington said. “This obviously happens in very different ways, but both have the idea of ​​their control disappearing from beneath them.”

The eight-episode series is currently airing on Hulu.