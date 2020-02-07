Through the Ukrainian scandal, there has been a persistent question about the rush to get Zelensky to play ball and whether similar efforts took place before Zelensky took office. Josh Kovensky has uncovered new evidence to confirm this.

As has been suspected for a long time, the Trump team thought they had an agreement with Zelensky’s predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, an oligarch who became president soon after the 2014 revolution. The election of Zelensky upset this plan and prolonged the months of work by Trump, Giuliani, Parnas and others. Just a month before the Ukrainian presidential election in March 2019, Giuliani’s henchman, Parnas, had organized an interview between Poroshenko and John Solomon in which Poroshenko was going to announce investigations into the Bidens, as had been requested later to Zelensky. In return, Poroshenko would get a state visit to the White House and strong approval from President Trump, whom Poroshenko hoped would save his pending and ultimately condemned re-election campaign.

A time and date have been set. Solomon prepared a list of questions that Poroshenko would answer. But at the last minute, Poroshenko withdrew, apparently finding the level of intervention in the American elections more than he thought he could provide. As Poroshenko Lutsenko’s ally put it in a text in Parnas a few days later, “I’m ready to fuck your competitor [Biden], but you just want more.” Poroshenko fell in overwhelming defeat a month later.

It is surprisingly similar to the interview Zelesnky was prepared to give CNN’s Fareed Zakaria later this year: a troubled head of state who desperately needs the support of President Trump, ready to do almost anything for the ‘get and yet try to find a way of what they believed to be an impossible position and which probably threatened their country, even beyond political interests.

The texts, the lists of questions and the interviews discovered by Kovensky clearly show that the campaign of pressure started under the previous president and apparently paid off, including previous decisions to cease cooperation with the Mueller investigation and to put end of investigations into Paul Manafort. Get all the details in Josh’s room.