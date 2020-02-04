We pay tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart in Prog’s new song

We pay tribute Rush drummer Neil Peart in the new edition of Prog, available for sale today.

Peart, generally regarded as one of the best drummers ever, unfortunately died of brain cancer last month, three years after he had put his drumsticks away for good and walked away from Rush to focus on family life.

Prog writer Philip WIlding, who knew Rush better than most, brings a personal tribute to the man they called The Professor, while we look at Peart’s best musical and lyrical moments and the enigma behind the public face of the man who Carl Palmer “one of the most innovative drummers in the prog world.” There is also a personal insight into what the great man was like to meet and interview.

Also in Prog 106…

Soft machine – bass player Roy Babbington looks back on his career with the legends of Canterbury dating back to 1970

Oliver Wakeman – in The Prog Interview, the oldest of the Wakeman brothers and sisters discusses his career and tenure as a replacement for his father in Yes

Marko Hietala – the Nightwish bass player explains the ideas behind his ‘hard prog’ debut solo album

Mariana Semkina – the Iamthemorning singer talks about her own first solo venture Sleepwalking

District 97 – not prog enough? Not enough metal? The prog rockers from Chicago discuss where they fit with the new album Screens

Godsticks – the Welsh prog rockers talk about the eternal search for perfectionism on the new album Inescapable

65daysofstatic – the lasting Sheffield post-rockers get into musical algorithms with a new album replica 2019

Moon Duo – the trippy American proggers get disco fever with their latest offer

Explore Birdsong – the brightly tipped British prog trio talks about their new record contract and EP

A formal horse – fresh from success in the recent quartet of Prog Readers’ Poll the Southampton about their debut album

The distant meadow – the former jazz rockers tell us how they ended up with such a lush prog sound

Tips for 2020 – the Prog writers tell you who to look out for in the progressive world this year

Colin Edwin – the former Porcupine Tree bass player tells us about his new album and why there will be no PT reunion

Plus live and album reviews from Mariana Semkina, Nektar, Pendragon, Tame Impala, Psychotic Waltz, Devin Townsend, The Flower Kings, Flying colors, Heather Findlay, The utopia Strong, Steeleye Span and more…

And music from M-Opus, Tirill, How far to lift, pomp and more on the free CD.

