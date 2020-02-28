we-preserve-striving-for-a-greater-the-usa

This week’s column is my son Malik J. Fountain’s essay for the once-a-year VFW Voice of Democracy essay contest, “What Makes The usa Wonderful?” In the point out competitors, he represented VFW Illinois Submit 311 Benjamin O. Davis and Illinois VFW 16th District.

“We keep these Truths to be self-evident, that all Adult men are developed equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Legal rights, that among the these are lifetime, liberty and the pursuit of contentment.”

The opening words and phrases of the Declaration of Independence encapsulate what I believe to be what truly would make The united states terrific. The United States of The usa is great mainly because of the ideals that it is launched on.

The perfect that human beings have equal worth — no make any difference their gender, race, or religion. That no male has the proper to rule above one more or that a male by advantage of his start really should be topic to an additional.

That we all have equal benefit in God’s eyes mainly because we are all his generation.

The us is excellent since of the persons who connect with it residence and have designed it the finest nation in the environment. When Thomas Jefferson penned the text to the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and our Founding Fathers signed the doc on July 4, that exact same yr, they had been not only declaring their independence but stating the foundational values of this great American experiment in democracy.

They preferred to create a nation that was designed on the strategies of liberty and justice and whose governing administration derived its electric power “from the consent of the governed” or, in other words and phrases, the persons, who would have a say in their individual upcoming.

They wished the “self-obvious truths” to be what guided the American people today somewhat than the whims of a tyrant or a king. This is what can make The us really fantastic.

We are often striving, working day by working day, and from generation to era, to reside up to the beliefs that we have been launched upon, although The us has not always lived up to its beliefs. We have stumbled and we have fallen together the way.

But one particular of the excellent things about The united states that our Founding Fathers crafted into our Constitution is that we can amend. We can modify.

We can do far better. We retain striving for a greater The us.

Abolitionists strove for a bigger The us and the Union survived the Civil War. Gals suffragists strove for a increased The united states and received the proper to vote. The Civil Rights Movement strove for a better The us and below we are nowadays.

When I was just 10, I went to an Air and H2o Display. I witnessed 91-year-aged Tuskegee Airman Julius Jackson leap out of an airplane with the Army’s Golden Knights. Soon after his leap, Mr. Jackson stopped as he walked by me as men and women congratulated him and mentioned, “Young gentleman, keep in university.”

I will never forget that minute and the honor of assembly living record.

Veterans like Mr. Jackson have built America excellent. Even when our region did not dwell up to its beliefs, people like the Tuskegee Airmen and others who have fought for our region — regardless of whether in the military services, sacrificing their life — or as protesters calling us to dwell up to our values, they all thought in the truth of the beliefs that this state was launched on.

“We hold these truths to be self apparent, that all adult males are designed equivalent … ”

America’s greatness is its beliefs and its people today. Its ideals have drawn individuals from all in excess of the globe — the weary, the weak, the huddled masses yearning to breathe free—to our shores.

Its ideals have woven the material of people from all across the world into the beautiful tapestry that is our state. And even though, at moments, we may possibly disagree and have our disputes, we are even now united as Individuals.

With each other, we are American. And we are really what make The us good.”

