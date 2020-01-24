We ranked the most popular Game Of Thrones actors by salary

Game of Thrones was and will most likely remain one of the most epic and exciting fantasy series ever. The battles, dragons, family scams, and insane twists and turns in the conspiracy have come to mind millions of fans around the world who watched for eight seasons to see who sits on the Iron Throne and appointed ruler of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros would be (don’t worry, we will spare you the full title).

However, it may be that not everyone knows exactly how much each actor was paid for his tenure on the show. Given the high number of deaths in the series (which didn’t all happen exactly as in the original books), some stars may have been surprised and found that their character was killed much earlier than expected.

Here’s how much each actor earned per episode. Will we ever see any of these actors in anything exciting again and that will result in huge paydays for them? Only time can tell.

Keep scrolling to read on

Click the button below to launch this item in quick view.

20 Rose Leslie As Ygritte: $ 10,000 per episode

via themarysue.com

The true love of Jon Snow, Ygritte the Wildling, was only on Game of Thrones for three seasons (2-4) and quickly became memorable because she teased the leader of the night watch and with the slogan: “You know nothing, Jon Snow. “The fans grew even wilder after Leslie and Kit Harington were actually married. However, Leslie, who also appeared in the hit series Downton Abbey, only earned about $ 10,000 per episode for her role, though this is only an estimate since she was only on the show for a short time. According to celebritynetworth.com, Leslie has net worth of around $ 4 million.

19 Natalia Tena As Osha: $ 10,000 per episode

via HBO

As with Leslie, with Natalia Tena, the earnings per episode at Thrones is only an approximation, as she is only in the series for a short time. Tena – who is also known for playing Nymphadora Tonks in the Harry Potter series – portrayed Freefolk Osha, who was allied with House Stark. She took special care of Bran and Rickon until Ramsay Bolton killed them in season 6. Tena’s net worth is estimated at $ 5 million.

18 Conleth Hill As Varys: $ 100,000 per episode

via HBO

Lord Varys, the eunuch who was Tyrion Lannister’s ubiquitous companion, served as a knowledgeable advisor who gave important warnings to many of the main characters in the series. Varys appeared in almost every episode of the series and was only killed in the penultimate episode after betraying Daenerys. However, he was not considered the main character, which is why Conleth Hill only received $ 100,000 per episode.

17 John Bradley as Samwell Tarly: $ 100,000 per episode

via HBO

If there’s a loved character in Game of Thrones, it’s Sam. Maester-in-Training was a loyal friend of Jon Snow as a member of the Night’s Watch and fought hard for the living until the bitter end. Ultimately, it was he who revealed the truth to Jon that he is a Targaryen and therefore has a legitimate claim to the Iron Throne so that it cannot be written off as completely unimportant. Bradley’s salary is also an estimate.

16 Aidan Gillen as Petyr ‘Littlefinger’ Baelish: $ 100,000 per episode

via HBO

Petyr ‘Littlefinger’ Baelish has repeatedly proven to be one of the sneakiest characters in the entire series. In the seventh season, he finally met his match when Sansa and Arya sentenced him to death, who performed the execution quickly but beautifully. Gillen is an Irish actor also known for his roles in the film series Maze Runner, Sing Street, Peaky Blinders and The Wire.

15 Gwendoline Christie as Brienne Of Tarth: $ 100,000 per episode

via eonline.com

Brienne of Tarth is another incredibly honorable character at Game of Thrones, who first entered the world of the show as a member of Renly Baratheon’s Kingsguard. Brienne also had many important moments in the series, but again was not considered crucial enough to earn as much as the top 5 stars in the series. Christie is also known for her role as Stormtrooper Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

14 Nathalie Emmanuel As Missandei: $ 100,000 per episode

via HBO

Countless fans screamed in frustration when Nathalie Emmanuel’s Missandei – Daenerys Targaryen’s loyal advisor and translator and Gray Worms lover – was executed by Cersei Lannister after Khaleesi’s army approached King’s Landing. Missandei started as a slave and worked her way up to become a trustworthy and free member of the inner circle of Daenerys. Although Emmanuel appeared in six seasons, she only earned $ 100,000 a episode for her role.

13 Rory McCann as Sandor ‘The Hound’ Clegane: $ 100,000 per episode

via dailycardinal.com

Sandor ‘The Hound’ Clegane thrilled fans with his belligerent demeanor and foul mouth throughout the series, mainly complaining about Arya Stark’s decisions. His large burn marks on his forehead and size only made him more intimidating. However, actor Rory McCann, who also recently played villain Jürgen the Brutal in Jumanji: The Next Level, earned only $ 100,000 to appear on the show.

12 Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont: $ 100,000 per episode

via wikiofthrones.com

Jorah Mormont was a trusted member of the inner circle of Daenerys Targaryen and even committed to her. He was one of the many who died in the struggle of the living against the dead, and Khaleesi was not surprisingly wept over his carcass in this memorable episode. However, Iain Glen – who also plays Batman in the DC Universe web series Titans – only commanded as much as the aforementioned actors on Thrones.

11 Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell: $ 100,000 per episode

via HBO

Margaery Tyrell was known for being a woman who, like Sansa Stark, was terribly lucky with men: Renly was in love with her brother, Joffrey was a monster, and Tommen was naive and inexperienced. She was one of the many people Cersei Lannister killed by setting fire to Baelor’s Sept in Season 6. Dormer – who also acted as Cressida at the Hunger Games – only received $ 100,000 per episode for playing Margaery.

10 Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy: $ 100,000 per episode

via HBO

Theon Greyjoy was a character that fans had different opinions about throughout the show because he was constantly changing. He cheated on House Stark, but he also recovered by bravely fighting the dead and eliminating him from the Night King. He was also terribly tortured and called ‘Reek’ by sociopath Ramsay Bolton. Allen – who also appeared in John Wick and The Predator – earned an estimated $ 100,000 for playing Theon.

9 Richard Madden as Robb Stark: $ 175,000 per episode

via HBO

Madden – a Scottish guy you may also know from his roles in Cinderella 2015, the Netflix series Bodyguard and the biopic musical Rocketman by Elton John – only played three seasons on Thrones when Robb Stark on “The Rains of Castamere” his life was lost when the Red Wedding took place. Madden is believed to have earned approximately $ 175,000 per episode and has a net worth of approximately $ 6 million.

8 Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark: $ 175,000 per episode

via HBO

Many fans were confused and upset after the series finale revealed that Bran – the crippled Stark boy, who essentially predicted many events in the series and who acted as the successor to the title of the Three-Eyed Raven – would become the Lord of the Six Kingdoms and protector of the Empire. Wright, 20, who also appeared in “The Awakening” and “The Boxtrolls”, received $ 175,000 per episode for his role in “Thrones”.

7 Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark: $ 175,000 per episode

via HBO

Sansa Stark didn’t really fight throughout the series, but she turned out to be a young woman who was determined not to trample anyone like she was in her younger years. Sophie Turner, who also starred in the last X-Men movie Dark Phoenix and is now known for being married to Joe Jonas, received $ 175,000 per episode for her role in Thrones. And she is only 23 years old! (Just a year older than her beast and maid of honor Maisie Williams.)

6 Maisie Williams as Arya Stark: $ 175,000 per episode

via HBO

One might think that 22-year-old Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark, a native of Winterfell, would receive a top payoff because her character not only graduated from the Faceless Men of Deception Academy, but also defeated the Night King. However, Williams earned $ 175,000 per episode on Game of Thrones, not as much as the five best actors in the series. Maybe she will earn more with other big roles in the future?

5 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister: $ 500,000 per episode

via HBO

Known in the Westeros universe as “The Kingslayer” and “Prince Charming” by fans of Game of Thrones, Jaime Lannister was known to be merciless, to have an incestuous relationship with his diabolical sister Cersei and to treat Brienne von Tarth like dirt other things. Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who also appeared in films like “The Other Woman and the Gods of Egypt”, is one of the five main earners for his role on Thrones: he received an incredible half a million per episode.

4 Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister: $ 500,000 per episode

via HBO

Cersei Lannister met her death in the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, “The Bells”. When Daenerys rained a hellfire on King’s Landing, she and Jaime died together as the foundations of the castle collapsed all around. Cersei was known to become particularly vicious after all three of her children lost their lives. Headey – who also starred in films 300, Dredd, and Fighting With My Family – received $ 500,000 per episode for her time in the series because she was considered one of the top 5 stars.

3 Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister: $ 500,000 per episode

via HBO

Perhaps you first knew him as the dwarf Miles in Elf, but since then Peter Dinklage has won the hearts of many for his role as a funny and prostitute-possessed Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones. Dinklage – the only American actor among Thrones’ main actors – earned $ 500,000 to play the Master of Coin and the later member of Daenerys Targaryen’s inner circle.

2 Kit Harington as Jon Snow: $ 500,000 per episode

via HBO

Kit Harington also starred and produced BBC One’s historic drama mini-series Gunpowder and appeared in films such as Pompeii and How to Train Your Dragon. However, he will most likely be remembered forever when the night watch lord, commander Jon Snow, the “crow”, long believed to be a bastard son of Ned Stark, but who was actually Aegon Targaryen, the rightful heir of the iron throne. Harrington earned $ 500,000 a episode for his role as Jon Snow.

1 Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen: $ 500,000 per episode

via HBO

Daenerys Targaryen proved to be one of the most important characters on the show from start to finish. Khaleesi seemed to be constantly fluctuating from a kind and compassionate leader to a merciless ruler, and her death by Jon Snow in the series’ finale broke many hearts. No wonder that 33-year-old Emilia Clarke also received a top payment for this legendary role as mother of the dragons.

Next

20 things fans don’t know about the private life of Sons Of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam



About the author

Pablo Mena is a first-generation Mexican-American millennial who is very interested in science fiction and fantasy films and series, as well as action thrillers and comedies. He was educated at Boston College and speaks three languages ​​(Spanish, English, French). He has more than four years of entertainment, sports, politics and more experience. He is originally from New York City and is a fan of the Giants and Rangers as well as Harry Potter and the Office. He also wrote for TheTalko.

More about Pablo Mena