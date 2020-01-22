We ranked the most popular Grey’s Anatomy actors by salary

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest running medical drama on television that premiered in 2005 and is currently airing its 16th season. The show revolves around the protagonist Meredith Gray and her experience as a surgeon at the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle.

The show has seen quite a turn in actors over the past fifteen years. The characters of Meredith Gray, Alex Karev, Miranda Bailey and Richard Webber are the only actors who have appeared in all sixteen seasons. No heartbreak, but Alex Karev is also going. Season 16 will be his last on the Shonda Rhimes hit show.

Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Gray, earns over $ 575,000 per episode. With an annual income of nearly $ 20 million, she is by far the highest paid actress on the show.

15 Isaiah Washington: $ 500,000

via Pinterest

Isaiah Washington had a rather dishonorable exit from Grey’s Anatomy. At the end of the third season, he was released because of the other actor T.R. Knight. The creator Shonda Rhimes declined to take him back, even after he made a public apology. He played Dr. Preston and Burke has a net worth of approximately $ 500,000.

14 Camilla Luddington: $ 1.3 million

via ET Online

Camilla Luddington appeared for the first time in season 9 as a recurring cast member and became a regular in season 10. She plays Jo Karev, the wife of Alex Karev. In real life, British actress Camilla Luddington is married to actor Matthew Alan and has assets of around $ 1.3 million.

13 Kevin McKidd: $ 2 million

about Hollywood Reporter

Kevin McKidd plays Dr. Owen Hunt and has been an integral part of the cast since the fifth season of the series. He has touched millions of viewers with his portrayal of a soldier suffering from PTSD. Before he got a role in the series, he was best known for playing the character Tommy in Trainspotting. His net worth is around $ 2 million.

12 Sarah Drew: $ 3 million

about cosmopolitan

Sarah Drew played the role of Dr. April Kepner, who was featured for the first time in season 6 as a recurring actor, and from season 7 until her departure in season 14. Before joining the cast, she played the role of Hannah in Everwood from 2004 to 2006. Her net worth is $ 3 million.

11 Martin Henderson: $ 6 million

about Paris Match

Martin Henderson most recently appeared in the original Netflix series Virgin River, but is also a Grey’s Anatomy alum! He played Dr. Nathan Riggs, the fiancé of Megan Hunt, Owen Hunt’s sister. Although his character only appeared in seasons 12-14, he left a lasting impression on the fans. He has a fortune of $ 6 million.

10 Eric Dane: $ 7 million

about hustle and bustle

Eric Dane played the role of Dr. Mark Sloan, also known as “McSteamy”, from season 2 to 9 in the series. He started his career as a guest star in Gray and became a regular actor in season three. He is a respected actor with a net worth of over $ 7 million.

9 James Pickens Jr. $ 10 million

via IMDB

James Pickens Jr. is one of the original actors who appeared in every season of the show. As Dr. Richard Webber, he was the longstanding chief of surgery until his successor, Dr. Derek Shepherd takes over in season two. The estimated actor has a fortune of $ 10 million.

8 Chandra Wilson: $ 10 million

via Entertainment Weekly

Chandra Wilson is one of the best known actresses from Grey’s Anatomy and plays the role of Dr. Miranda Bailey. She has been a regular cast member throughout the series, and there are no discussions that she’ll be leaving soon! Her net worth is approximately $ 10 million.

7 Jesse Williams: $ 12 million

about parade

Jesse Williams plays one of the most popular doctors on the set, Dr. Jackson Avery. He was in season 6 for the first time as a recurring actor on the set and in season 7 regular guest. He signed up for season 17 so we don’t lose any more favorites! His net worth is $ 12 million.

6 Justin Chambers: $ 18 million

about pop culture

Justin Chambers plays the revered Dr. Alex Karev, a character who has grown from a childhood visit to the interim director of the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Although he retires after 15 years with the show, he leaves a legacy and enthusiastic fans. He said that after a long show, he wanted to spend more time with his wife and five children. His net worth is $ 18 million.

5 Kate Walsh: $ 20 million

about Diply

Kate Walsh played Addison Montgomery, the ex-wife of Derek Shepherd. She appeared several times in the first seasons and was the main actress of the spin-off show Private Practice. She hasn’t appeared on the series since season 8, but who knows what the future might look like? Her net worth is $ 20 million.

4 Sandra Oh: $ 25 million

about good housekeeping

Sandra Oh played the role of Dr. Cristina Yang, Meredith Gray’s best friend and ally. Her farewell to the show at the end of season 10 shocked and saddened the fans. Although she had a great run, she wanted to explore different roles and opportunities in acting. Her net worth is $ 25 million.

3 Katherine Heigl: $ 30 million

via Today Show

There has been much speculation that the reason for Katherine Heigl’s departure from the show was her bad attitude and inability to work well with her co-stars. Although not confirmed, Heigl, the Dr. Izzie Stevens played, a history of bed behavior on set. Still, she is a very talented and successful actress with a net worth of $ 30 million.

2 Patrick Dempsey: $ 60 million

about variety

Patrick Dempsey played the icon of Dr. Derek Shepherd until his tragic death on screen in season 11. As Meredith’s husband, partner and greatest cheerleader, his departure caused a stir in the script and changed Meredith forever. He continues to trade and spend more time with his family and car collection. He has a net worth of $ 60 million.

1 Ellen Pompeo: $ 70 million

via Vanity Fair

Ellen Pompeo is the highest paid actress at Grey’s Anatomy, and rightly so. She was a constant throughout the series, and her role is an integral part of the plot. With a salary of approximately $ 575,000 per episode, she earns a good salary! Her net worth is $ 70 million.

Next

20 surprising things about Matthew Perry’s time with friends



About the author

Ariane Signer has been writing her thoughts, fears and dreams in magazines since the early 90s. As a personal development and self-help junkie, she has been working as a freelance writer since 2016. The Canadian-born found her home in the small town of Switzerland, where she lives with her husband and two young sons.

She is the author of ‘Things That Shine: Poems’

More about Ariane_S