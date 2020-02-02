We ranked the most popular Star Wars actors by salary

Star Wars was a phenomenon when it hit the market in the 1970s, but it is a franchise that has conquered different generations every few decades and has been able to add more chapters to an ever-growing saga. The recent sequel to Saga has brought Star Wars back to the forefront of public awareness and it has probably never been so popular. There’s even a Star Wars theme park now! It is clear that Star Wars is not on the way with even more films, television series and additional materials.

That being said, it can sometimes be easy to lose sight of the people who helped make the film and forget that even though they play characters that have lasted a lifetime, they have not all been properly compensated. Star Wars is now a formidable machine, but it hasn’t always been that way, and even now it’s a complicated area.

15 David Prowse (Zero)

David Prowse may not be as well known as James Earl Jones, but he was still an important part of the process that brought Darth Vader to life. Prowse was the man in the costume and although he was a crucial part of the production, he was surprisingly not compensated for his work. Lucas tried to pay him, but Prowse persisted.

14 Warwick Davis ($ 60 per day)

Warwick Davis has had a great career playing some of the tinier creatures that appear in science fiction and fantasy films. One of his most popular performances is his Ewok work in Return of the Jedi. It turns out that Davis’ payment for the film was more like an appearance. He only received $ 60 for every day he was there. So it’s a wonder to think about what the smaller Ewok extras have brought.

13 Peter Mayhew ($ 450 per week / $ 5,400)

It is always difficult for actors to stand out when they hang behind a costume, but Peter Mayhew has managed to succeed even though he doesn’t speak a word of English as Chewbacca. Mayhew’s quota was eventually raised to a five-digit figure for the continuation of the trilogy, but for the first film, Mayhew only received $ 5,400 for his work as Chewbacca.

12 James Earl Jones ($ 7,000)

The situation of James Earl Jones is another warning never to underestimate the work done. Jones’ voice is arguably one of the most iconic aspects of the entire Star Wars universe, but when Lucas offered him some of the film’s winnings, he declined and only took a flat fee of $ 7,000.

11 Kenny Baker ($ 7,810)

Kenny Baker may not be the face of Star Wars like Mark Hamill, but he was there from the start and is an important part of the legacy as the man behind R2-D2. Kenny Baker received $ 7,810 to play the lovable droid in A New Hope, but his quota increased with each additional frame and was likely to hit the $ 100,000 range.

10 Carrie Fisher ($ 1,000 per week / $ 10,000)

It’s almost a bit charming to imagine how much smaller the production scope and budget of the original Star Wars films were. No one knew what was important, and as a result, pillars of the movie like Carrie Fisher only received $ 1,000 a week, which was $ 10,000 for the entire picture. Unfortunately, Fisher also waived all merchandising rights, which was a huge loss for them.

9 Harrison Ford ($ 1,000 per week / $ 10,000)

Similar to Carrie Fisher’s situation, Harrison Ford only grossed $ 1,000 a week for his time at A New Hope. Ford’s career was still beginning, but he was able to make significant use of his appearance as Han Solo. When Ford came back to continue the trilogy, he received over $ 20 million for his performances and got a large batter.

8 Anthony Daniels ($ 180,995)

Anthony Daniels’ portrayal of C-3PO is a constant source of joy in the Star Wars universe. The character may be a strange relief for the most part, but Daniels was actually one of the better paid actors in A New Hope and relied on his previous family tree. Daniels spent $ 180,995 on his work in the film, which surpassed Ford and Fisher, but Daniels doesn’t bring anything close to what they would eventually achieve.

7 John Boyega ($ 100,000 to $ 300,000)

When Star Wars’ Sequel Trilogy started, the production deliberately tried to cast more unknown actors to get them at a cheaper price. Accordingly, most new arrivals are paid on the bottom page. John Boyega fits into this category and appears to have raised between $ 100,000 and $ 300,000 for his work in Episode VII.

6 Daisy Ridley ($ 100,000 to $ 300,000)

Although Daisy Ridley’s Rey was at the heart of Star Wars’ Sequel Trilogy, her reputation before these films was still that of an unknown relative. Ridley was purchased for about the same price as Boyega between $ 100,000 and $ 300,000 for her first Star Wars film. However, Ridley’s rate after Star Wars has now increased significantly.

5 Mark Hamill ($ 650,000)

The Jedi Master himself, Mark Hamill, was one of the better paid actors when Star Wars started. $ 650,000 was better than what Ford or Fisher brought in, but it’s still crazy to think of compared to Luke Skywalker’s continuing importance. Similar to Harrison Ford, Hamill’s price was significantly higher than the sequel trilogy was going on, and he’s now collecting at least $ 5 million per role.

4 Oscar Isaac ($ 750,000)

Oscar Isaac and his character Poe Dameron were other novelties in the Star Wars canon that were introduced in the Sequel trilogy. Isaac already had a respectable career and received multiple awards, which is why he received $ 750,000 for his work, which was significantly higher than some of his colleagues.

3 Adam drivers ($ 750,000)

Similar to Oscar Isaac’s situation, Adam Driver had a number of impressive film and television roles before Star Wars, so it would cost a little more to get him into the trilogy. The driver’s price was also $ 750,000, but after his work as Kylo Ren and his Oscar nomination, he will ask for much more.

2 Felicity Jones ($ 1 million plus)

It’s unclear if Star Wars will continue its side stories and side films, but Rogue One was one of the better Star Wars films of this generation. Felicity Jones does an incredible job as the film’s protagonist, Jyn Erso, and she was adequately paid for the role with $ 1 million plus social benefits.

1 Alec Guinness ($ 3.3 million)

It’s a little crazy to think that one of the actors who had the greatest talent when the original film was released was none other than Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Alec Guinness. Guinness definitely had the largest pedigree when A New Hope was released and even received an Oscar nomination for the role, making his $ 3.3 million paycheck seem about right. His decision to ask for “points” instead of a salary paid off.

