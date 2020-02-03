We rated the most popular actors in Harry Potter by fortune

The film industry and cinema habits have changed so drastically over the past decade that it’s hard to imagine a time when billions of box office admissions played a big part. Everything is now excessive and huge, but before the Marvel Cinematic Universe got going, the Harry Potter films showed the audience what could be done with a huge franchise. It even helped kick start the overall trend of dividing the last film in a saga into two parts.

The Harry Potter series is full of endearing, fantastic actors spanning generations, but it’s interesting to see how many of them outshone their co-stars because of their work in the movies. It can be difficult to determine how much actors are worth and what they have done, especially if they are young at the industry or have had a long career.

15 Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid): $ 4 million

The huge friend of Harry and his company helped embody the brighter side of the Harry Potter series, but still played a very valuable role. It’s safe to say that everyone loves Hagrid. Coltrane was a household name in Britain before Harry Potter, so the film only strengthened his moderate fortune.

14 John Cleese (Almost Headless Nick): $ 10 million

John Cleese’s Almost Headless Nick is a pleasing sight to see when the series has a much brighter tone on the first two Harry Potter pictures. Cleese makes for a funny appearance, but series like Monty Python and Fawlty Towers meant that Cleese was quite famous even before the cast.

13 Michael Gambon (Professor Albus Dumbledore): $ 15 million

It is always difficult when projects come together and have to reformulate a role, when something goes wrong or a tragedy occurs. In Harry Potter’s case, Michael Gambon is a great replacement for Dumbledore. Gambon’s price tag was already a decent size when the Harry Potter crew approached him.

12 Maggie Smith (Professor Minerva McGonagall): $ 16 million

It is a great pleasure to see all of the top-class British talent that the Harry Potter films bring through the various employees at Hogwarts. Maggie Smith is the perfect Minerva McGonagall and it is worth every penny to buy what was not cheap. She becomes one of Harry’s most loving mentors.

11 John Hurt (Garrick Ollivander): $ 20 million

John Hurt is another actor with a good reputation in both film and theater who has made him a big name in earlier Potter films. Ollivander may not be as important as other characters, but Hurt gives him a strong presence and ensures that he makes a strong impression on young Harry.

10 Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort): $ 30 million

Casting the villain in a big, epic franchise is never easy. However, Ralph Fiennes’ casting as Who is not mentioned is as perfect as it gets. Fiennes is no stranger to playing villains, but he attaches great importance to it, does everything he can, and justifies his price.

9 Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange): $ 30 million

Helena Bonham Carter has been the eccentric character in films (and many other Tim Burton projects) for years, which is why she fits so well with the unusual Bellatrix Lestrange. Helena Bonham Carter is a big name, so she wasn’t cheap, but she’s such a joy here.

8 Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy): $ 35 million

Draco Malfoy was a stubborn thorn in Harry’s side and Tom Felton brought the wicked character to life with such evil joy. Felton has continually expanded his acting career, but his fortune is sizeable as he is also a remarkable musician. It never hurts to have an all-rounder.

7 Gary Oldman (Sirius Black): $ 40 million

Gary Oldman is such a chameleon with the roles he chooses and how he disappears into them. Fittingly, Oldman takes on a fairly complex character that he has to deal with through complex betrayal. His work in Harry Potter as Sirius Black is no exception. Oldman’s long career has made him pretty hot.

6 Emma Thompson (Professor Sybil Trelawney): $ 45 million

Emma Thompson is another valued member of the notable British actors who top off the cast of Harry Potter. With Sybil Trelawney, the fortune telling expert at Hogwarts, Thompson can engage more with her comedic sensibilities. The results don’t disappoint, but it also costs a lot to lock them up. Thompson can really show off her entire spectrum as a professor.

5 Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley): $ 50 million

Rupert Grint, like the other members of the film’s “core trio”, was unknown when he signed up for Harry Potter. Grint was bought for little money, and his price goes up with every frame, so far he’s sitting out of the movies with a net worth of $ 50 million. Grint continues to perform well, but may not find another role on the same caliber or scale as Ron Weasley.

4 Kenneth Branagh (Professor Gilderoy Lockhart): $ 55 million

Kenneth Branagh is a legend in both the acting and directing worlds and one of the best people to deal with Shakespeare in business. Branagh’s fortune was already high when he joined Harry Potter as Gilderoy Lockhart. Over the years, thanks to efforts like the direction of Thor, it has grown even higher.

3 Emma Watson (Hermione Granger): $ 70 million

Although Emma Watson was a stranger when Harry Potter started out like Grint and Radcliffe, the series turned her into a star. Thanks to successful projects like “Beauty and the Beast”, her fortune is even higher than that of many of her co-stars. Watson has become a class whose careful selection of roles has been good for her.

2 Robert Pattinson (Cedric Diggory): $ 100 million

Robert Pattinson as a two-time Cedric Diggory is a serious highlight in the Harry Potter films. Pattinson’s fortune has exploded to a tremendous level as he is also a pillar of the extremely profitable Twilight series and other smart choices. His fortune will likely be even higher since he’s the next Batman.

1 Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter): $ 110 million

Daniel Radcliffe was an early child when the first Harry Potter started, but he has become a legitimate star in front of everyone. Radcliffe continues to work and take on smart roles, but he’s definitely the one who benefits the most from Harry Potter and owes him his $ 110 million fortune.

