[We regret to advise you that ESPN is rolling out much more shitty can take about Mike Fiers currently being a snitch]

A thirty day period soon after then-Mets personnel and then-Sunday Night Baseball analyst Jessica Mendoza embarrassed herself and gained popular scorn for contacting Mike Fiers a snitch, ESPN was at it yet again.

Yesterday, previous Pink Sox DH (and present-day Fox Sports activities broadcaster, and latest Red Sox special assistant) David Ortiz called Fiers a snitch for not speaking about the Houston Astros’ signal thieving though it was taking place. On Friday’s version of Mike Greenberg’s Early morning Incredibly hot Get Parade (which ESPN calls “Get Up”), NBA analyst Tim Legler and school football analysts Desmond Howard and Marcus Spears agreed that Fiers was a snitch because….he didn’t complain loudly enough when he was an Astro?

David Ortiz claimed that Mike Fiers appears to be like a “snitch” for exposing the Astros scandal. And @mspears96, @desmondhoward, and @LegsESPN have a tendency to concur. pic.twitter.com/1t6j8XMrou — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 21, 2020

Howard also brings a enormously poor consider to the desk, saying that bringing Fiers into an firm was a *difficultyfor the reason that he opened his mouth about the indicator stealing (that was a well-recognized, substantially-despised key across the league). Legler also stated he’d be surprised if any participant *didn’tconcur with Ortiz (properly Tim, get all set to be stunned).

Keep in thoughts, various groups and gamers had identified about the sign thieving, complained about it to MLB, and baseball…did almost nothing. Was everybody in baseball supposed to just retain their mouths shut and let the Astros continue to keep performing what they were being undertaking, regardless of realizing about it and currently being pissed off about it?

On the vibrant side, baseball is obtaining talked about on a nationwide amount. On the dark facet, it’s getting talked about by ex-athletes who didn’t enjoy baseball, and the player who introduced one particular of baseball’s largest scandals (and the best subject across the sport around the last 3 months) is remaining trashed by those people previous athletes. Fantastic way to market the sport!

