We remember in the Tony Award for Actor Brian Dennehy’s Winning Character: NPR

The burly actor, who died on April 15, played the lead role in The Death of a Salesman, both in the Broadway production and in the 2000 TV movie. Dennehy spoke with David Bianculli in -1999.







DAVE DAVIES, HOST:

This is FRESH AIR. I’m Dave Davies for Terry Gross. Brian Dennehy, the burly actor who often played emotionally vulnerable characters, died last week due to natural causes. He was 81. An accomplished character actor, Dennehy has been a recognizable face in many movies and TV shows. But he was best known for his work in theater, winning the Tony Awards for his lead roles in “Death Of a Salesman” and “Long Day’s Journey Into Night.”

Our TV critic David Bianculli interviewed Dennehy in 1999, when he was then portrayed as Willy Loman-weary in the world “The Death of an Arthur Miller Salesman”.

(SOUNDBITE OF PLAY, “DEATH OF SALES”)

BRIAN DENNEHY: (As Willy Loman) I met a salesman at Parker’s House. His name was Dave Singleman. And he was 84 years old. and He had picked up goods in 31 states. Dave Old (laughs), going up to his room, you understand, would put on his green velvet slippers – I’ll never forget – and pick up his phone and call the shoppers. And without ever leaving his room at the age of 84, he made his living (laughs).

Needless to say, when I saw this, I realized that selling was the biggest career a man could want. I mean, what could be more satisfying than being able to go, at the age of 84, 20, 30 different cities, pick up a phone and be remembered and loved and helped by so many different people, you know? When he died – by the way, he died the death of a salesman, in his green velvet slippers in the smoking of New York, New Haven and Hartford, going to Boston.

DAVIES: Willy Loman’s role is confusing. At the time, Dennehy was 61 years old and had no underdogs. David Bianculli asked him how he played that part so many times a week, month after month.

(SOUNDBITE OF NPR BROADCAST NPR ARCHIVED)

DENNEHY: Playing a demanding role in theater in the long run is like having a bad case of Lyme disease or the flu.

DAVID BIANCULLI: (Laughs).

DENNEHY: You find yourself taking a thin soup and resting a lot and then you get up and go to the theater so you get that explosive energy you need for the three-hour periods you play. And then after that, you crush. And go back to your monklike existence. I mean, what you do is play. And you’re doing too little. It grinds. It’s tough.

At the same time, it certainly represents, for me, the kind of culmination of many years in business and many years of life. I mean, Willy is a part that has more to do with your life experiences than it does with your acting experiences. And I suspect it would be very difficult for someone 35 or 40 years old to play Willy Loman. I think you have age and scars and hardened hiding to play Willy, to understand her.

BIANCULLI: Is there a moment in “Death Of a Salesman” or was there a moment in preparation for “Death Of a Salesman” where Willy Loman’s character really hit you personally?

DENNEHY: Well, there was a moment of rehearsal – I had a lot of ugly problems. I always get in trouble in the first few weeks because I’m struggling with the lines, and I’m trying to rationalize what I’m doing. And that’s why you have directors. And this is the reason why Bob is such a good director. And I kept telling him, I don’t understand this guy. I don’t understand what’s going on here. I don’t understand why he does that. And even though the rehearsals were going very well, I had no idea why certain things were happening.

And Bob said, don’t try to understand it. Willy does not lead an examined life. Not capable of it. And he is afraid to examine his life because if he does, he will see all kinds of things he does not want to see. What Willy does is live by instinct. He lives by a bumper sticker philosophy. And he continues to lower his head and go straight forward in his life. There is only an instinctive and primary quality to the way he lives. when I realized this and realized that was right, it became clearer. Acting is weird this way. It is very difficult to maintain. Her quicksilver.

There’s a great story about Maggie Smith when she played Desdemona with Olivier’s famous “Othello”. After the show had been going on for about four or five months, Olivier tried all sorts of interesting things. He made himself a black man. And his voice remained. And he did all sorts of interesting physical things in order to achieve this Othello. And one night, it all came together. And it was extraordinary. It was an extraordinary execution.

And Maggie Smith went down to Olivier’s dressing room to tell him. And she came in, and Olivier was cribing, uncontrollably cribing on his makeup table. And she was shocked. And she said, Larry, what’s the matter? She said, why are you so sad? That was brilliant. I have never seen anything like it. And they turned to her. And he says yes, I know. And I don’t know why.

BIANCULLI: Oh, wow.

DENNEHY: And ultimately, so it happens. You never know why.

BIANCULLI: To go back to how I got on stage in the first place, I understand that I grew up an Irish Catholic in Queens. And in high school, I was on both the football team and the high school theater. Is it right?

DENNEHY: Well, we didn’t have a school theater program when I started high school. I had a wonderful teacher named Chris Sweeny, who is still my friend and still a very part of my life. I was one of those very lucky young people who had an extraordinary mentor at the right age. I was 13 or 14. And I was a complete sage. Chris realized there was little energy there – I don’t call talent that point, but energy – and he was interested in the theater itself. So he started a theater department in this Catholic boys – a school for all boys. And we started by doing “Macbeth.”

(LAUGHTER)

DENNEHY: And I was 13 or 14 years old. And we did an abbreviated version of “Macbeth” for the student body, which, again, was a bunch of tough Irish Catholic abbots – 1952, 1953.

BIANCULLI: Right, I really wanted to hear Shakespeare.

DENNEHY: Yeah, they really wanted to see me play Macbeth. And people always say, boy, you had a lot of guts to go out there and play Macbeth in front of this audience. And I said, can I tell you something? Not as gut-wrenching as the fresh 13-year-old Lady Macbeth had to play.

(LAUGHTER)

DENNEHY: He was really brave because he put on a dress. And it was good too. He was very good. That took a toll. Anyway, like any great teacher, Chris opened a door and showed me something on the other side that I didn’t even know existed.

BIANCULLI: Even before you became an actor for real, what actors and actresses inspired you?

DENNEHY: Well, I think I liked a boy – you know, I loved John Wayne. It was only in recent years that I came to realize what an interesting actor he was. John Wayne had the essential quality that a player must have, which is the ability to stay in disbelief.

Now, later, of course, I, like many of my peers, was greatly affected by Marlon Brando. I clearly remember seeing, at the age of 14 or something, “On The Waterfront.” And for the first time – because it’s not something John Wayne could do for me or Spencer Tracy or Humphrey Bogart or any of those guys – for the first time when I saw that picture, I realized that there were people in the a business that looked like me and who sounds like me and who had – who comes from places like you have been. Before that time, the behavior was like ballet. It was something I could appreciate but I could never consider myself. But suddenly, the behavior became a possibility because there were people in this movie that I did that I knew were actors, but they weren’t like any actors I’ve ever seen before.

BIANCULLI: One of the things I really like about your career is that you don’t seem to have any snobber about the anti-TV movie stage.

DENNEHY: That’s an easy way to put it.

(LAUGHTER)

BIANCULLI: But looking back, each of those areas needs something, I think, very different in an actor. And what are the frustrations and freedoms of each? I mean, how different the stage acts from what acts on TV, different from what acts in a movie when you’re playing a role

DENNEHY: Well, for one, you get paid a lot less hell. I once became a professional actor – and it took me a long time; I really wasn’t making a living in this until I was in my late 30s – I was playing catch. I had children. I had kids who were ready to go to college. And I knew I had the responsibility, that I hadn’t resented it, to make sure they had a good education. I had a woman who had made great sacrifices over the years, who I knew was unfair to ask for any other sacrifices.

So I made decisions in those days to do certain things that we probably shouldn’t have done. I did a lot of television. But I was paying the bills, and I was sending my kids to school and eventually trying to help them buy houses and so on. And I have no regrets about that. I learned a lot doing television. I learned how to work fast. I learned how to write things in a hurry that was barely written and had a good time and so I definitely made a good living in it. I had a chance to be in some really good movies. And I learned that part of the business, I see a good good producer work, like Alan Pakula or Larry Kasdan or even Peter Greenaway. So I had a wide career. I have never been so careful about my choices properly. And there’s some regret about it, but not too much.

BIANCULLI: How do you know Arthur Miller, what advice or compliments or something they gave you really recorded?

DENNEHY: Well, he’s very careful with his compliments, but I – you know, I know he likes this production. I know he likes this Willy. It’s not Manny Newman, who is the real Willy. But he said one thing. He didn’t tell me, but he said this to one interviewer. And I treasure it, and I will always cherish it. That said – he said, well, I really admire Brian because he used to go there every night, and he would fall on his sword (funny). And he is right. That’s what I do.

BIANCULLI: Well, Brian, I would like to thank you very much for that production and for that performance and for being here today on FRESH AIR.

DENNEHY: Thank you.

DAVIES: Actor Brian Dennehy, recorded in 1999. He died last week at the age of 81. He spoke to our TV critic David Bianculli. After a break, a tribute was paid to jazz saxophonist Lee Konitz. This is FRESH AIR.

(LEE KONITZ’S SOUNDBITE “” MIDNIGHT ROUND “)

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website’s terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on a fast deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR programming is the audio record.