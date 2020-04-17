Hannah Epstein says she believes the computer in this childhood photo is currently running MOOSE Crossing.

Game news is now dominated by Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the long-awaited sequel to the video game franchise known for – among other things – its realistic portrayal of the passage of time. I had never heard of Animal Crossing a few days ago but like most of us, it suddenly became familiar with the current passage of time. I understand the appeal of being able to enter in and out of a benign fantasy world at a time when our own reality feels so subdued. Many years ago, on a computer desk looking a lot like this, I spent my formative years playing a predecessor by the name of coincidence.

My father worked in software development during childhood. Although he did not follow the sport, he relentlessly supported an underdog company called Apple Computers at a time when everyone had a PC. Our home has had a steady influx of video games with names like Cosmic Osmo and Spelunx. When a friend asked what my father did for work, I simply replied that he wrote emails. But computers are still mystifying – what they did care about was that his coworker converted old monitors into fish tanks that sometimes ended up in my freshman class. Eventually, my father pursued a graduate degree in technology and education, during which he met many like-minded researchers. So we stayed at MOOSE Crossing.

A multi-user virtual reality environment, MOOSE Crossing lived on an MIT server in the late 1990s. Its creator, a doctoral student named Amy Bruckman, developed it as an exploratory learning tool for -the children and the basis for her dissertation. The project was sold at a time when the Net was still snaking its way across America’s classrooms, and many teachers and administrators were at a loss for how to capitalize on its educational potential. .

MOOSE Crossing has allowed young programmer writers to create their own virtual objects and allow them to spread across a virtual landscape for those they encounter. Children can also interact directly with each other through custom makers of their own. Moderated by a team of friendly grad students, his whole point was that there was no point – it was a canvas for creativity and collaboration. To complicate matters, or to simplify them, the entire interface consisted of single-spaced text on a white background.

The idea that a program completely devoid of graphics could raise a nine-year-old boy seems foreign these days. I tried – wrongly – to explain the experience to my girlfriend as we hiked in Maine last fall. As I spent hours exploring seemingly endless infrastructure of rooms and spaces, I built a househouse, made friends whose faces I never saw and whose real names I never knew, used rudimentary coding language to teach my pet robot to respond to keywords in the conversation. My tour de force was a fully functional cafe that sold exclusively different flavors of hot chocolate.

“But you actually can’t see anything and you’re actually going nowhere,” she said confused. “You’re still reading!”

Though accurate, her observation couldn’t capture the float I felt while I found my mouth breathing on my computer, outlining and describing my small portion of that fun world. As an only child, I feared sadness above all else, but instead found a possibility in the void of MOOSE Crossing. I challenged myself to conceptualize things that had not already been created by a fellow, an ASCII version of Harold and the Purple Crayon that penned the path under my own feet.

The world needs imagination and collaboration now more than ever. Two days ago, my friends and I finished our Zoom hangout early, because the abundance of screen time gave us a headache. We are all at the awesome crossroads of loneliness and flooding, and are looking for comfort in the familiar. Indiana Jones and Lord of the Rings are trending on Netflix. Animal Crossing offers a pastoral village where the only bugs of note are the easy insects to replace the insidious germs. With the spread of bad news, looking back feels much safer than looking ahead. And yet for so many people, a return to the status quo does not breathe.

Let’s just leave the attack for just a moment and assume that our virtual, as well as our real home plants, survive without our attention. Not to avoid our gaze, but to remember that to claim a different reality, we must first allow ourselves to imagine.

Hannah Epstein is a graphic designer currently limited to Somerville, MA.