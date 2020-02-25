[we-requested-john-lewis-and-marks-&-spencer-if-they-are-continue-to-coming-to-croydon-westfield-and-here-is-what-they-stated]

We will use your email deal with only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivacy Recognizefor specifics of your knowledge defense legal rights Invalid E mail

Again in 2018 it was declared that John Lewis and Marks & Spencer would be flagship outlets at Croydon’s lengthy-awaited Westfield improvement.

But now with the billion-pound growth on maintain, there’s a massive issue as to whether or not the big names are still up for transferring to Croydon?

The original programs that were declared ended up for a four-storey joint John Lewis and Waitrose shop to open up in the new super mall.

A manufacturer new M&S store was also set to sign up for the line up.

At the time the head of improvement for Westfield Europe mentioned: “The Croydon Partnership is delighted to provide two of the UK’s primary brands. This is a big milestone and is a demonstration of the power of Croydon and the venture.”

But hunting at the town centre now, it is obvious that businesses are having difficulties, not just with the uncertainty about the future of the existing Whitgift Centre, but with the shifting deal with of retail.

It is assumed that this is section of the explanation that Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ‘reviewing’ the Croydon scheme.

It is on the lookout at providing less stores and more places of work, eating places and a resort.

So we requested M&S and John Lewis whether they are still fully commited to programs for a Croydon Westfield.

Neither of them categorically stated no matter whether they are nonetheless on board but they also did not rule it out.

A spokesperson for M&S reported: “We keep on to have an fascination in bringing a new keep to the Croydon area and will update the local community when we can.”

Although a spokesperson for John Lewis mentioned it is ready to see the final result of the assessment.

They stated: “We seem forward to listening to the consequence of the Croydon Partnership’s latest evaluation and will do the job with them the moment their long term proposals develop into clearer.”

It is not but regarded when the evaluate will be concluded but Croydon Council chief Tony Newman explained he will be placing tension on Westfield bosses to expose the designs as soon as attainable.

If you have a story for us, make sure you e mail our reporter, tara.o’[email protected]