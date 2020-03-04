[we-reside-in-attention-grabbing-periods]

11: 06 PM: I’m definitely not the very first to say this but it stays exceptional how evidently support for Biden and Sanders will come down to important demographic teams. African Americans have been critical to Biden. Hispanic voters are a huge toughness for Sanders. Biden unquestionably dominating in the Mid-Atlantic and the South and undertaking nicely in New England. Sanders profitable big in the West. Seemingly decisively in California and in advance, however not by a huge margin, in Texas.

11: 04 PM: California appears to go Sanders. Pretty particular he wins it even though not all the networks are contacting it. Exit polls show Sanders winning California’s Hispanic voters by a massive big margin.

nine: 29 PM: Just to deliver us up to day, Joe Biden is owning a night way past just about anyone’s expectations. Enormous wins in Virginia, North Carolina and a bunch of Southern states. Biden at the very least for now is keeping qualified prospects in Minnesota and Massachusetts. But it is a significantly tighter race in Texas – with Sanders holding on to a lead. Sanders has a gain in Colorado … California stays the major, huge prize. The earn in Colorado and the lead in Texas indicates that California is not heading to get whipsawed in some Biden surge. But we really do not know. Significantly distinct image than what persons assumed a week in the past.