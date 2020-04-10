“We see him on TV every day,” Dennis Quaid defends Coronavirus Donald Trump’s response.

Dennis Quaid praised Donald Trump’s approach to the coronavirus crisis, citing the president’s daily television reports as a sign that he was “involved.”

In an extensive interview with the Daily Beast, Quaid was asked about Trump’s response to the crisis.

The president of the United States has been criticized for first reducing the crisis.

During the interview, journalist Marlowe Stern made some criticisms of governments, including the shipment of 17.8 tons of medical equipment to China in February, as well as shortages of ventilation.

Quaid, known as the “independent” who “voted both ways” during his lifetime, praised Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York and president of the United States.

“I don’t think Trump cares what anyone thinks of him, he does a good job of trying to get these states – and all Americans – what they need,” he said. “It will keep our economy together and prepare for it. It’s over. I don’t want to make small arguments about it.”

Quaid twice voiced Trump’s televised meetings.

“We see him on TV every day, he’s involved, and banning early travel was a good idea – which he did despite the protests,” he said.

“To return to your original question, I appreciate that Trump provides information and news on television every day, and I think there are good people who do that,” Qavid told the publication. they give. “

More than 16,700 people have died in Covid-19 in the United States.

