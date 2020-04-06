Actor Mark Wahlberg issued a touching message on Palm Sunday in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, reminding his followers that “we still have faith and stay with one another.”

Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, posted a short video on Twitter and Instagram that sent “love and peace” to everyone in the world.

“Happy Palm Sunday, everyone,” said the Transformers: The Last Knight’s Star. “Just thinking of everyone. We still have faith and hold on to one another, so let’s stay strong. God bless you guys. I love you. “Durham added,” God bless you. “

Sending love and peace to everyone around the world on this blessed Palm Sunday. #estaysafe #family #grateful #humble #faith ❤️🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/FneVVsTej7

– Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) April 5, 2020

The Fighter Star is a devout Catholic who has talked publicly about the importance of faith in his daily routine. “Being a Catholic is the most important aspect of my life,” she told the Catholic Herald in 2010. “The first thing I do when I start my day is, I get on my hands and knees and thank God.”

Mark Wahlberg made a video in 2016 at the vocation office of the Diocese of Providence, Rhode Island, in which he says his faith is an anchor to his life.

“My Catholic faith is the anchor that supports everything I do in life,” the actor said in the video. “In my daily prayers, I ask for guidance and strength in my vocation as a husband and father.”

Wahlberg revealed in 2018 that he normally wakes up at 2:30 in order to fit into his aggressive training regimen. But before the lifting begins, find time for prayer, which can last up to 30 minutes before the first meal of the day.

The Hollywood star once revealed that the movie Boogie Nights is at the top of the list of films for which he has asked God for forgiveness. In the 1997 Paul Thomas Anderson film, Wahlberg played the adult movie star Dirk Diggler, finding his rise as a porn superstar to its precipitous decline due to heavy drug use.

“I just hope God is a movie fan and forgive me, because I’ve made some poor choices in my past,” Wahlberg said at a youth event hosted by the Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago in 2017.

