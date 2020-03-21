We Summon the Darkness Trailer for Alexandra Daddario Horror Comedy

We Summon the Darkness trailer: Alexandra Daddario prospects horror comedy

Saban Movies has debuted the initial trailer for the upcoming horror comedy We Summon the Darkness starring Alexandra Daddario as the leader of a trio of women of all ages holding a team of metalheads captive as satanic killers are sweeping as a result of the place. The trailer can be seen in the player under!

The movie follows a group of good friends heading to a heavy metal concert in the Midwest. Alongside the way, they meet a trio of seemingly enjoyable-loving men and at some point head off to a secluded state property for an afterparty. What ought to be a evening of entertaining and youthful debauchery might as an alternative choose a dim, deadly convert. With killers on the free, can anybody be trustworthy?

Daddario leads a cast that also includes Keaan Johnson (Alita: Battle Angel), Maddie Hasson (The Finder), Logan Miller (Escape Room), Amy Forsyth (Hell Fest), Austin Swift (Stay By Night time), Allison McAtee (The Haves and the Have Nots) and Johnny Knoxville (Motion Issue).

We Summon The Darkness is directed by Marc Meyers (My Pal Dahmer) on a script from Alan Trezza (Burying the Ex). Andrew Kotliar, Elizabeth Zavoyskiy, Joshua Sason, Rebecca Schaper, Lee Broda, Mike Donovan, Eytan Rockaway and Robert Girard are serving as govt producers, with Jody Girgenti as co-producer.

Robert Jones, James Harris and Mark Lane (The Strangers: Prey at Night time, A few Seconds) of The Fyzz created and financed the job alongside Magna Amusement, with Kyle Tekiela (Mudbound) and Jarod Einsohn of Widespread Enemy, Christian Armogida of Nightshade Enjoyment and Thomas E van Dell of Iconic Media A person making.

We Summon the Darkness debuted at Superb Fest in September to sturdy opinions and is established to strike VOD and electronic platforms on April 10.