We tried the `` worst '' place to eat in Croydon according to TripAdvisor and that's what we thought - Sam Truelove

Whether you’re looking for a great meal for two or just a quick bite, Croydon has no shortage of dining options.

Whether it’s an Italian or an Indian, a café or a Chinese, there are plenty of places to eat wherever you are in the borough.

In fact, there are more than 350.

Because there are so many, some of us turn to TripAdvisor, a handy website that allows us to rate the food we just ate. Seeing these notes can help us decide which restaurant we want to go to.

So, according to TripAdvisor and its ratings, Pizza Hut on Brighton Road, South Croydon is the worst place to eat in Croydon.

It is important to note that several restaurants and take-out meals in Croydon have not even been reviewed once, which means that they cannot be included in this rating list.

But if you include the places that have at least one review, it comes at the bottom of the list.

It has been rated 22 times and has an average rating of one and a half stars. 17 of his 22 comments were terrible, while two others were poor.

“This must be the worst Pizza Hut for deliveries,” said one reviewer.

Another added: “I find it shocking that a pizza company cannot make pizza!”

The interior of the delivery restaurant is small

This particular Pizza Hut is mainly delivered only, so you can’t get in and sit there, although you can order at the counter.

We sent reporter Sam Truelove to visit the takeout restaurant on Monday February 3 and that’s what he thought.

It smelled good

It was Monday noon and Pizza Hut had not been open for a long time. In fact, it seemed like I was their first customer, although I am not sure.

Located on Brighton Road, you might be forgiven for walking past this restaurant, since it is so small, but I managed to find it without drama.

The famous red box of Pizza Hut

So I went inside and it is exactly as you would expect any normal delivery pizzeria to look like.

A large counter occupies most of the available space, there are no chairs or tables (as there is no room for everything) and a large menu is visible on the counter.

I am greeted by a smiling employee, who points to the menu and tells me that he also has a special menu at £ 5.

I am told I can have one of five medium pizzas – Margherita, Pepperoni, Vegetable Supreme, Hawaiian or Farmhouse (ham and mushrooms) – for £ 5, which seems like a good deal.

I order the Pepperoni pizza and I’m told it will be ready in 15 minutes. In the meantime, there is not much else to do than check my emails and social networks (at least I have to pretend to be working), but before I know it, I am asked a question .

The pizza was full of pepperoni

“Do you want garlic flakes on your pizza?” asks the man behind the counter.

Sure, I said yes (who wouldn’t?) And in five minutes I was given the famous red box of Pizza Hut containing my pizza.

I must say it smelled good.

Lots of pepperoni and way too salty

I left the restaurant and headed for a nearby park, where I sat on a bench and prepared to eat my pizza.

As I lifted the lid, the first thing that struck me was the amount of pepperoni there was. It was covered. I counted about 40 pieces.

Journalist Sam Truelove with pepperoni pizza

It was an average pizza, so having so much pepperoni seemed extreme. Also, where was the cheese? Was there even cheese? There was so much pepperoni that the balance was bad. Personally I would have preferred a little more cheese and a little less pepperoni.

However, I grabbed a slice and started. Part of the pepperoni was crispy while part was fatty, and although the base was not bad, the crust was far too thick for my taste.

It was also incredibly salty. The more I ate, the more salty it looked. Perhaps it was because of the sheer amount of pepperoni.

The pizza was also definitely fatty. The amount of fat on the bottom of the box where the pizza was placed was amazing.

The crust was a little too thick

Halfway through, I could have done with sauce. Maybe a garlic and herb dip. But since Pizza Hut does not distribute dips with each pizza ordered, I had to do without it.

So I plowed and ended up finishing it – minus a crust or two.

If I’m honest, I won’t understand it anymore. The pizza was fatty and salty, the crust was too thick and, in a way, there was too much pepperoni and not enough cheese.

Will I visit this particular Pizza Hut again? In short, no.

Fat left on the pizza box

How we rated Pizza Hut

A service – 4/5

Value for money – 3/5

Food – 1/5

Global – 2/5

.