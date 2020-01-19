We tried vegan steaks sold at Greggs and South London’s Coughlans Bakery – we thought so

Since Greggs launched his new vegan steak earlier this month, it’s fair to say he’s been incredibly popular.

Stores across London are often quick to sell new treats and on the day it was released, customers were seen lining up outside the door to try meatless baking.

But Coughlans Bakery, which has more than 20 branches in south London and Surrey – including Croydon, Beckenham and West Wickham – thinks its cooking of vegan steak is better.

To resolve this debate, Laura Nightingale of SurreyLive tried them both, comparing them in terms of taste, texture, smell and appearance.

When Laura visited Coughlans Chessington Bakery, she even ran into Coughlans Bakery owner Sean Coughlan. He said he was not trying to compete with Greggs and that he was instead offering a homemade homemade alternative to the mass produced one.

Here’s what Laura thought.

Greggs Vegan Steak

The cooked vegan steak sold at Greggs is filled with Quorn rather than beef

I expected there were no more left on the shelf when I visited the Guildford store, but there were more than half a dozen sitting in the window in front of me.

Filled with Quorn rather than beef, Greggs’ new Vegan Steak Bake has been designed to reflect some of the features of the original, including 96 layers of light, crunchy puff pastry and a rich onion sauce.

One thing I noticed that was different from the traditional, apart from the obvious, was that it had a lattice crust rather than diagonal lines – well, I guess, so vegans could tell them apart.

In appearance, the lattice coat was perfect and had a nice golden finish – what you get from factory baking.

The pastry was deliciously buttered and flaky, but the filling was a little too salty for me, and it got cold much too quickly.

Since it is chopped Quorn (I’m not usually a mycoprotein fan), it tasted like meat, comforting and the sauce was good but the texture was not quite right.

It was not as big as a steak cook should be. I would say it is more like a mince pie. I’m glad I tried it. I’m also glad I didn’t wait in line for hours to wait for one.

Price: £ 1.75.

Taste: Fleshy filling but too salty for me.

Odour: A strong smell of onion in the sauce, but it’s not a bad thing.

Texture: Puff pastry but the filling had a spongy and chopped consistency rather than a chunky steak composition.

Appearance: Precise and golden.

Global evaluation: 3/5

Coughlans Vegan Steak and Mushroom Cooking

Coughlans Bakery’s vegan steak bake is made with setian and mushrooms

The independent bakery proposed a different approach.

The Coughlans version of the beefless pie is made of setian and mushrooms.

Setian is made from wheat gluten and becomes surprisingly similar in appearance and texture to meat when cooked.

I hopped along the Chessington Bakery, which opened last fall, to put it to the test (and of course enjoy a fritter or two with jam while I was there).

The new addition joins dozens of herbal flavors already available at the artisan bakery, including a sourdough toast marinade of meatballs, vegan cheese and mushy onion and of course its vegan sausage roll.

Vegans with a sweet tooth are spoiled for choice with hot crossed buns, iced buns, yum yum, shortbread shortbread cookies, bakewell bread cake, rainbow cake and a Danish apple on Coughlans’ vegan menu.

When I approached the counter, all of the pastries looked rustic and handmade. They didn’t look like Greggs’, which was humiliating.

Coughlans Bakery has over 20 stores in Croydon and Surrey, including this one in Addiscombe

Handcrafted in small batches by a team of bakers, you could tell that a lot of love had gone into each and the charming lady who served me seemed also passionate about the products.

The pastry was just as beautifully golden but it had a hefty dose of sesame seeds sprinkled on top, which not only looked attractive, but added wonderful crunch.

It tasted, smelled and I felt like I was eating real beef in pieces when I bit into it. The seitan steak was chubby and juicy, the rich, silky hot sauce and the mushrooms were an extra fantastic.

I’m a big fan of mushrooms anyway, so I really enjoyed it.

Oh, and the pastry was ultra crisp and flaky, doing a lot of damage when I ate it enthusiastically as soon as I got into my car.

Price: £ 2.95.

Taste: The filling was very “meaty” and the pastry pleasant and buttery.

Odour: Again, very “fleshy”.

Texture: The filling had the same character as the meat.

Appearance: It looked rustic and handmade.

Global evaluation: 4/5

Conclusion

As you can see, I preferred the Coughlans version.

However, I was pleasantly surprised by Greggs cooking and if it was called “thin cooking” rather than “steak cooking”, I would certainly have marked it above.

Greggs was £ 1.20 cheaper – so more profitable if you wanted to make it a regular thing.

But if it’s a unique treat like it was for me, I would pay this little extra for the house variety.

.