‘We want it to be right’: Food companies adjust to meet demand

TORONTO –

Food banks across Canada are making adjustments to meet the needs and safety rules due to the nationwide unemployment during the outbreak.

More than a million Canadians lost their jobs last month, according to new Canada statistics. Although government measures may have an adverse effect on the economy, national banks are facing more pressure from many people at a time when they are still thinking about restrictions on people. people.

“The situation has changed. Our mandate is the same, “said Cherry Laxton of Halifax’s Souls Harbor Rescue Mission.” We should be able to continue feeding people who want to eat. “

At different times, the door function will normally open. But during the Nova Scotia state of emergency, guests waiting at the door changed. No more than five people were allowed to gather, so sitting for dinner was something of a past in the dungeon, where 100 hot meals were used for daily work. Currently, the job offers a broad, complementary job for employees who are forced to increase costs.

“We went from an estimated $ 3.11 a meal to a meal plan for $ 4.85 a meal,” Laxton said.

Similar pressure is also being seen in Canada’s largest cities at its largest food bank, which was seen in consumer demand this month. “Twelve percent in the first week, and 20 percent,” says Neil Hetherington of Toronto’s Restaurant Week.

The cover-19 was not a quick pass so it didn’t just bring a new charge and more people to their door. Food banks have also changed the way they work.

A food delivery service in Regina’s Sikh community recently shifted its focus to working out of the tractor and touring almost every area of ​​the city. The development received Guru Nanak’s White House a shout-out from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during one of his daily correspondence in Ottawa.

In British Columbia, food banks are scammed to meet requirements, apply new cleaning procedures and cut back on the number of volunteers and how many people use bank authorization at one time.

“We’ve made big changes in the way we’ve worked,” said Nanaimo Loaves and Fishes Chief Executive Officer Peter Sinclair at CTV News Vancouver Island in late March. “Changes are driven first and foremost by safety.”

For many food banks, the old system is a complete overhaul of the traditional process.

“It’s a real travesty,” said Mitch Moncrieff, president of Comox Valley Food Bank.

Moncrieff’s site was used to allow users to sort out the cans themselves and store the food they wanted. But they have since had to change that policy. Two weeks ago, they closed their doors for a few days to clean and prepare new regulations.

“This is all we’ve been trying to do – follow through, repeat the way we wanted to,” Moncrieff said. “We just want to get it right.”

