“We want to celebrate architects with good music”

You may have heard that the names of Swiz Beatz and Timbaland are mentioned more often than usual. This is not because they have released any new music, but instead created an online cultural movement to entertain the world, as it is quarantined by the coronavirus pandemic.

Expanding the rap fight scene, VERZUZ puts fans and performers in one (virtual) room as some of the most talented music makers take turns performing 20 of their biggest hits, trying to defeat their opponent. The super producers themselves began when they clashed with each other in late March, after battles that included The-Dream against Sean Gareth, Hit-Boy against Boi-1da and Ne-Yo against Johnny Austin.

Here, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz speak exclusively with NME about online TV shows, the most sought after matches and the digital future of live music.

Why the decision to turn your initial fight into a series?

Timbaland: “Well, it’s not really a battle – it’s a celebration of our characters in music, those who make us feel a certain way. Given what’s happening in the world, it’s a way to give back. It’s also education, it’s teaching people music, its creators and where it’s a feeling. “

So what are the rules?

Swizz Beatz: “Each artist performs 20 hits. They can play a poem and a chorus and there are no songs in it. We would like to talk less, but we cannot prevent people from talking; a lot of people talk when nervous. “

The Beatles and Timbaland Switches. CREDIT: Taylor Hill / WireImage

Why do you think VERZUZ is so popular?

Swizz Beatz: “It’s real. It’s educational, interesting and musical. People love music and they love good music. What we wanted to do was celebrate the architects of good music – be it writers, producers, and we’re going to take it in a variety of different fields and many different places.

“With me and Tim we call our name, the fans know that they will get the quality, and I think it has a lot to do with it because there are a lot of channels on Instagram and a lot of people doing the same thing” Live a lot of people try to copy what we did, which is cool, but we’re really curated, and we’re really into the quality and making it special and making it special. “

Do you see that this will be the future for live music and coronary quarantine activities?

Timbaland: “It does. It seems to me that this is how the world will be. We are currently fighting an invisible enemy, and he is changing everything. When I saw Chris Martin playing songs on IG Live, I thought, ‘Wow, that’s different.’ But it was so thoughtful, and I feel we will see more of him. “

What are some of the most sought after battles so far?

Timbaland: “We see a lot. We see JD and Puff. We see Cani and Farrell. We see it all. People ask a lot, but I don’t think they understand that we really do a lot of work to give them what they want it. We make phone calls every day, it’s not easy. “

Swizz Beatz: “I like that everyone thinks we have a magic wand that we can just put. People have to understand that if it were that simple it would be done already. People like ‘C’mon Swizz, let’s get Cani Here’s King Kong and Godzilla. Of course, we know them, but I can’t tell Ferrell to come here and look at my children. We know them very well, but for that to work, and the more titles, the harder it is to work “.

Can Kanye West vs. Farrell really happen?

Swizz Beatz: “We appealed to everyone. I’ll just leave it.”

Will we see the battle of Kanye West and Farrell? CREDIT: Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

You mentioned that you name a lot of artists, but many of them do not want to join. Do you think they are scared?

Swizz Beatz: “I think some artists don’t have 20 songs on the table. For other artists, it’s about their reputation. If there is one percent chance that people said they didn’t win – even if everyone won – people just can’t take it.”

This week, Fontaine’s younger brother said he believes Farrell is the only producer who could get a chance against Quincy Jones in the battle. Do you agree?

Swizz Beatz: “Quincy Jones is Quincy Jones. What will anyone do if he plays thriller?”

Can Farrell take Quincy Jones to battle? Credit: Charlie Gala / Getty Image

Do you think Scott Storch vs. Manny Fresh was an equal battle, given that Scott is a worldwide hitmaker and is better known for his anthems?

Swizz Beatz: “Fresh’s opinion is the only one who wanted to go outside and play with Scott Storch. We reached out to someone who thought it would be more equal, but as I said, not everyone wants to go outside. Of course, we had in mind other people, but people didn’t want to show up, so we went with the guy who wanted to show up. We knew “T-Pain” would change with Lil John instead of Scott Storch, but Opinion Free was the only one ready to go to the plate, and we had to go with that. “

Some fans believe that Scott Storch couldn’t play some of the recordings he made because their keys only had keys. What is your position?

Swizz Beatz: “Scott played what he felt he was producing, no matter what other people felt about the other type.” I can’t say he doesn’t play “Still D.R.E”. After all, we have to let these guys do their thing. “

This Sunday there will be a huge battle between Teddy Riley against Babyface. How many obstacles did you have to jump over to make it happen?

Swizz Beatz: “Shit, we’re still jumping. That’s it many work to do that type of thing. We are dealing with several big, big, big, big icons, legends. Everything has to be right: energy, attention. But this call always goes to work. That’s what people don’t realize, it’s not: “Now the flyer is done, we can sleep.” No, you have to be on these things until the bell rings until the time is right. “

Who do you think will win?

Swizz Beatz: “I think they are both. These guys have a different level. I know the people are sure to win.”

Timbaland: “That’s right. This evening people will get a gift.”

You have had fights between producers and songwriters. Are you planning to include DJs, engineers or even performers?

Swizz Beatz: “There are a lot of categories that we fall into, but now we just take it. It’s not just something for quarantine, it’s me and Tim building after quarantine. It’s really, it’s not just something for Instagram, we’re building something for the future. And we’re not just going to do music, we’re going to do different things on the platform.

To learn more about VERZUZ, visit Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s Instagram pages.