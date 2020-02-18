[‘We want you’ – Heung-min Son urged to ‘bandage up’ fractured arm and enjoy on until eventually the summer by Tottenham legend Graham Roberts]

Tottenham legend Graham Roberts has urged Heung-min Son to bandage up his fractured arm and enjoy as a result of the pain right up until the conclude of the marketing campaign.

The South Korean is not predicted to participate in again this season because of to the damage sustained through the 3-2 victory about Aston Villa on Sunday.

Getty Pictures – Getty Son seems to be set to miss out on the remainder of the period

Harry Kane is also on the sidelines with a extended-phrase harm, leaving Jose Mourinho with no a recognised senior striker, or any resource of frequent ambitions, for the foreseeable long term.

Son in fact played on despite the fracture in his arm through the win at Villa Park and scored two times, which includes a last-gasp winner.

And previous Spurs hardman Roberts has known as on the ahead to do the exact for the relaxation of the season to dig Tottenham out of their striker crisis.

The 60-calendar year-old tweeted: “Just listening to the information re sonny , come on sonny bandage it up and get out on the pitch and rating some far more targets get it fixed in the summer time we have to have you.”

Roberts is definitely an individual who understands all about actively playing by means of the suffering barrier.

The former defender dropped a few of his front tooth in the course of the 1981 FA Cup ultimate in opposition to Manchester Town, but however refused to appear off.

Even so, Son is unlikely to abide by his tips, and looks established to endure surgery on his arm sooner fairly than later on.