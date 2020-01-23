“We wanted to live here until we die, but now they’re destroying our house,” says a couple from Croydon.

A couple told Croydon’s council that they felt like they were being evicted from the house where they wanted to live for the rest of their lives.

The comments came as a block of apartments in Kenley was approved despite 60 neighbors opposing the plans.

She will see a demolished bungalow to make room for nine new apartments at 56 Welcome Road, a narrow private road.

Read more

Related Articles

Couple said they were starting to feel less welcome at Welcome Road, Kenley

(Image: Google Maps)

The current buildings on the road are a mixture of one- and two-story houses.

But now they will be joined by a three-story building consisting of three three-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom apartments.

Mr. and Mrs. Greenwood, who live a few doors from the new apartments, have expressed their objection to the plans.

Greenwood said, “I object to the excessive development of Welcome Road. Number 60 has a subject planning, 57 is under construction and number 52 has plans for apartments under development.

“This will leave the bungalow of 58 and 54 hemmed by apartments on each side. My husband and I think this is enough and we are now looking at our own situation.

Read more

Related Articles

“We wanted to stay on Welcome Road and enjoy our wildlife-friendly garden until we died, but this high level of destruction of our family homes with apartment gardens is really changing our minds. “

For the construction of the new building, 11 trees will be felled, six others will be “pruned”.

The board asked the developer to replace them with new trees, which means that there are more trees on the site than before, but without a specified number.

There will be nine parking spaces and 18 bicycle spaces.

Read more

Related Articles

Some members of the planning committee expressed concern that there was no elevator in the apartments.

Councilor Leila Ben-Hassel said that consideration should be given to people with disabilities who wish to visit people in the block and said that an elevator should be provided.

Read more

Croydon’s latest stories

“It is not just a disabled person who lives there, but also a disabled person who visits and I think that is a consideration that needs to be given more thought,” she said.

“I am disappointed that there is no elevator and I am disappointed since we have called a climate emergency that we do not have more information on the use of sustainable materials.”

The plans were approved by five votes for and one abstention.

.