We were cheated by ... carpool karaoke

James Corden has become a household name. From hosting one of the best late night talk shows to our friendship with Broadway. We thought we could trust him. Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” footage showed that everything we thought we knew about James Kimberly Corden was a lie.

Now he had to go to the Late Late Show with James Corden to explain that while the video is quite harmful, he actually drives a car most of the time. (If we can trust that now, James Kimberly!)

“I’m just shocked that I did something that upset more people than cats,” said Corden, commenting on Twitter and saying that the user “assgaze” and her anger at him hurt the most did. But while this is serious outrage for carpool karaoke fans, it’s funny to see how people think that everything James Corden gives us is real.

He went on to explain that the show is not really live and is being shot at 5:00 p.m., that there are a few times that they do sketches that are not real things, and that Reggie Watts is CGI. Most of all, Corden doesn’t need the celebrities he’s with to get to work.

What I find interesting about it is that it proves that James Corden may be one of our greatest fake drivers. So often you notice when someone is not really driving a car. They are not looking at the street, they are turning straight and it is not great. But Corden? When he’s not really at the wheel sometimes, he’s mastered the art of making us think he’s driving.

At least we now know that James Corden has saved all the lyrics for every song that appears on Carpool Karaoke and has no monitors inside that tell him some lyrics. That would be a real stab in the heart.

