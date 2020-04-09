“We will beat this together”: PM Modi answers Trump’s thank you note for hydroxychloroquine – India news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday acknowledged a thank-you note from US President Donald Trump, saying that India would do everything possible to help humanity fight Covid-19 coronavirus.

“I totally agree with you, President @realDonaldTrump. These times bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India will do everything possible to help humanity fight COVID-19. We will win this together,” is Prime Minister Modi on Twitter, tagging Trump’s tweet.

Trump on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Modi and the Indian people on Twitter in response to the Indian government’s decision to ease export restrictions on the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which it said would be a game change in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Outstanding times require even closer cooperation from friends. Thank you to India and the people of India for the decision on HCQ. They will not be forgotten! Thanks to Prime Minister @NarendraModa for your strong leadership in helping not only India but humanity in this fight!” the president in his tweet.

Trump, during a phone call on Saturday, asked Prime Minister Modi to scrap the U.S. order against the malaria drug, the major manufacturer of which is India. India suspended the receipt on Tuesday.

By Wednesday evening, more than 14,600 Americans had lost their lives due to coronavirus, and more than 4.3 lakh had tested positive for the terrible disease. Scientists and the medical fraternity are competing over time to find a vaccine and therapeutic solution for it.

India is the world’s largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, producing almost 70 percent of the world’s supply. Demand for the drug, also used by patients with rheumatoid arthritis, has intensified following a small placebo-controlled clinical trial in China, which showed that the malaria drug shortened its duration and reduced the severity of cough, fever and pneumonia in patients with mild and moderate disease.

India has banned the export of hydroxychloroquinine and any formulation containing it on 25 March. Last week, the ban was extended to cover exports from special economic zones, blocking pending orders, including from the US.

