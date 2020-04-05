“We will do everything we can”: How Prime Minister Modi responded to Trump’s Covid-19 drug request – News from India

India has made it known to the US that it is a “responsible country” and will do everything it can to supply hydroxychloroquine, a prophylactic tool for coronavirus health workers, but only after providing its own 1.3 billion people safe from the pandemic.

“We will do everything we can” is apparently what Prime Minister Modi said to US President Donald Trump during an extensive call Saturday night. In addition to focusing on bilateral cooperation against the pandemic, President Donald Trump recalled his visit to India in late February.

According to government sources, India is stockpiling medicines for its population in the worst-case scenario and will lift its export control order only after it has enough care for all Indians. Other countries are doing the same. India is one of the largest manufacturers of hydroxychloroquinine used to treat malaria and lupus.

While India is all about honoring its contracts for the delivery of this drug to US companies, it is also poised to be at the forefront of human clinical trials of a future Covid 19 vaccine with a body of highly professional doctors, laboratories and transparent manufacturer feedback. This may not be possible in African countries as in China.

In the last two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made telephone and video conferences with all the world’s leading leaders in the fight against the pandemic. Since the lockdown, he has spoken with leaders of the G-20, most of them SAARC leaders and leaders from Israel, Spain and Brazil.

Adding to the global effort is Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who has been in constant touch with his counterparts in the Gulf countries and has touched a base with nearly 100 foreign ministers in the last two months.

While Prime Minister Modi’s and President Trump’s “extensive” phone call focused on the fight against coronavirus, a conversation between EAM Jaishankar and his US counterpart, Mike Pompe, went beyond coronavirus and touched on bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Harsh Shringla also spoke in this context. In the past two weeks, he has spoken with his counterparts in the Indian-Pacific region, including the US, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand.

Concerned about the high number of cases of coronavirus due to the spread of the Tablighi Jamaat Congregation in Markaz Nizamuddin, India is seriously expanding its pharmaceutical capacity as it could be paid to whoever develops the Covid-19 vaccine first.

