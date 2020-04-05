“We will meet again”: Queen Elizabeth urges self-discipline, resolving in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic

Queen Elizabeth told the British on Sunday that they would overcome the coronavirus epidemic if they remained resolute in the face of blockade and personal isolation, invoking the spirit of World War II in an extremely rare transmission to the nation.

In what was only the fifth televised speech of her 68-year reign, Elizabeth appealed to the British to show the resolve of their ancestors and demonstrate that they were as strong as generations of the past.

“We will meet again,” he said punctually in a direct reference to the most famous British song of the 1940s war years, when he was a teenager. “Better days will come back.”

“Together we are facing this disease and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it,” said the 93-year-old monarch in the address from her home in Windsor Castle where her husband Prince Philip, 98 years old, is staying.

“While we have faced challenges before, this is different. This time we join all nations around the world in a common effort, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will be successful and that success will belong to each of us “.

The broadcast came a few hours after officials said Britain’s death toll had risen by 621 in the past 24 hours to 4,934, with high deaths still expected in the coming week.

Isaac, four, watches British Queen Elizabeth during a televised speech to the nation of London on Sunday. (Simon Dawson / Reuters)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among those in personal isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and the Queen’s son and heir Prince Charles, 71, recovered after suffering mild symptoms of the virus.

Like many countries in Europe, Britain is in a state of virtual blockade, with people saying they stay home unless leaving is essential. Health Minister Matt Hancock said that even stricter results could be imposed if the current rules to curb the spread of the virus were violated.

Spirit of the second world war

Elizabeth thanked those who remained at home, thus helping to save others from the suffering already experienced by some families, but acknowledged that self-isolation could be difficult.

He also paid tribute to health workers for their selfless work and praised the “touching” stories of people across the Commonwealth, which he heads, and beyond for providing food and medicine to those who needed it.

Sunday’s address was extremely rare as the queen usually only speaks to the nation in her annual Christmas message on Christmas day.

In order to ensure that any risk to the elderly monarch was mitigated, she was shot in a large room to ensure a safe distance between her and the cameraman, who wore gloves and a mask and was the only other person present.

Elizabeth said the situation reminded her of her first ever transmission in 1940, when she and her late sister Margaret spoke from Windsor to children who had been evacuated from their homes to escape the bombing of German Nazi planes.

“Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

In the future people could be proud of how they too had faced the interruptions of their lives and that the stoicism in war of the British was not something of the past, but part of the present and the future.

“Those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as everyone else,” he said. “That the attributes of self-discipline, calm resolve of good humor and sentiment of companions still characterize this country”.

She concluded by invoking the words of Vera Lynn’s song “We’ll Meet Again” from WWII which became a symbol of hope for the British during the conflict.

Read the full remarks of Queen Elizabeth:

“I am speaking to you in what I know is an increasingly stimulating moment. A moment of interruption in the life of our country: an interruption that has caused pain to some, financial difficulties to many and enormous changes to the daily life of all of us.

“I want to thank all those who are at the forefront of the National Health Service, as well as health workers and those who play essential roles, who selflessly continue their daily tasks outside the home in support of all of us. Sure that the nation will join me making sure that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to returning to more normal times.

“I also want to thank those of you who are at home, thus helping to protect vulnerable people and sparing many families the pain already experienced by those who have lost their loved ones. Together, we are facing this disease and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, we will overcome it.

“I hope everyone in the coming years will be proud of how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as everyone else. That the attributes of self-discipline, of calm determination of good will mood and feeling of union still characterize this country: pride for who we are is not part of our past, it defines our present and our future.

“The moments when the United Kingdom came together to applaud its care and the essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit; and its symbol will be the rainbows drawn by the children.

“Across the Commonwealth and around the world, we have seen moving stories of people coming together to help others, whether by delivering parcels of food and medicine, checking neighbors or converting companies to help the effort to rescue.

“And although self-isolation can sometimes be difficult, many people of all faiths, and none, are discovering that it represents an opportunity to slow down, pause and reflect, in prayer or meditation.

“It reminds me of the first transmission I made, in 1940, helped by my sister. We, as children, spoke from here to Windsor with children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent away for their safety. Today, once again, many will experience a painful sense of separation from their loved ones, but now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do. While before we faced challenges, this is different. we join all nations all over the world in a joint effort, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion for healing. We will be successful – and that success will belong to each of us.

“We should console ourselves that while we may still have much to endure, better days will come back: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.

“But for now, I send my warmest thanks and best wishes to all of you.”