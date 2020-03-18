“We will not interfere”: Supreme Court examines Madhya Pradesh floor, points to constitutional duties – India news

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would not pass the way the legislature decides who enjoys the trust. She listened to petitions filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking a no-confidence vote against Madhya Pradesh and the Congress which opposed it.

“As a constitutional court, we must fulfill our duties,” Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said.

The BJP in its petition claimed that, following the resignation of 22 MLAs, the Kamal Nath government came to the minority and sought an in-depth test to prove that the government continues to enjoy the majority. The Congress government, meanwhile, said its MLAs were detained in Bengaluru and accused the BJP of “undermining democracy” in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker, Prajapati NP, has accepted the resignation of six of the 22 legal assembly agreements, and Congress has requested that the remaining MPs be returned before a no-confidence vote is held.

The Supreme Court today said that MLAs cannot be held captive, adding that he knew they could “tilt the balance one way or another.”

“The 16 rebel MLAs may either move upstairs or not, but they must not be held captive,” the court said.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for the BJP, offered to produce all 16 rebel MLAs in the trial chamber, but the court did not accept the request.

“Congress wants the MLA rebels to go to Bhopal to lure them and they can trade horses,” Rohatgi said.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress had earlier told the apex court that it needed a rehearsal for the resignation letters of its rebel MLAs that had been submitted by the BJP leaders to the president of the state assembly.

The party claimed that the resignations of its rebel MLAs in Madhya Pradesh were drawn by force and coercion, and that they did not act on their own free will.

He also asked for more time from the Supreme Court in examining the floor, say the heavens would not fall if the floor test did not happen immediately.

