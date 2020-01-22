We will not report you to ICE if you participate in school elections, CPS assures parents

Chicago Public School officials reassured families on Wednesday that the district is not cooperating with federal immigration agents and encouraged parents and community members to fearlessly participate in school elections and this year’s census.

During his monthly school administration, President Miguel del Valle emphasized CPS’s support for the city’s enhanced welcoming city ordinance that protects immigrants from US immigration and customs enforcement (ICE).

“CPS does not share student records with ICE unless there is a specific court order or permission from the student’s parent or guardian,” said del Valle. “We do not want our parents, our residents of the community, to be reluctant to participate as candidates or in the election of local school councilors. And we want to make sure that everyone in school communities in the city, regardless of their immigration status, takes part in the census. “

In some neighborhoods in Chicago, including Brighton Park, New City, Bridgeport and McKinley Park, according to the Center for Immigration Studies, up to 70% of public school students come from immigrant households.

Board member Sendhil Revuluri added that LSCs are “not a way to get the money”, but a classification that “makes as many decisions as possible as close to individual schools as possible”.

“Guaranteed, if you live in Chicago, you are an eligible community representative for at least one public school in Chicago,” Revuluri said.

Local school councils are elected groups at each school that approve expenses and evaluate the contracts of clients, in addition to other responsibilities, and renew. Each LSC consists of six parent representatives, two community members, two teachers, a non-teacher staff member and, for secondary schools, a student.

The deadline for submitting candidate applications to schools is 5 March and the elections are held on 22 and 23 April. More information about LSC elections can be found at CPS.edu/LSC.

Parent interest group Raise Your Hand and the Chicago Teachers Union, as part of the “LSC.4.All Coalition” with various social organizations, organize an informative LSC election from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the union headquarters in 1901 W. Carroll Ave.

Headmaster Janice Jackson said participation in LSC elections is “one of the best ways for parents to play an active role in raising their child.”

Jackson also said the census is “critically important” and called under-counting in low-income communities a matter of civil rights.

“This has major implications for the school system, because too little math can lead to less funding for schools,” Jackson said. “We must work as a community to ensure that our figures are correct.”

Census documents start coming home in March and residents are encouraged to respond online, by phone or by e-mail. Peoples will visit houses that did not respond in May in an attempt to count as many people as possible.