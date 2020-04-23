“We wing this.” Coronavirus opposes independence of national groups as an election – News – The Palm Beach Post

Madison Elmer received the offer soon after she and some friends began a demonstration to oppose a coronavir stay at Wisconsin’s home: an outside group wanted to fund money to help pay for a rally she planned for the week.

Concerned about the attachments, Elmer turned it down.

“It felt like there was a political agenda behind it,” said a person from Wisconsin who refused to name the group. “We didn’t want to be soldiers in someone else’s game.”

As protesters across the country plan to challenge national coronavir virus regulations, they vehemently opposed the growing report that they are in line with or funding national groups, arms rights organizations or units supporting President Donald Trump’s re-election – even if some of these groups are involved in the Events.

Demonstrations focused on restoring repatriation orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus obscured traffic in Michigan, blocking hospital admission. Thousands of cheering, flag-waving drivers cruised around Pennsylvania. Some demonstrations have Trump campaign flags, but homemade signs – like in Tennessee – that encouraged Americans to fear your government, not the coronavirus, are more common.

They have continued, although some states have tentatively begun to reopen businesses and ease withdrawal guidelines. More than 46,000 Americans have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. Trump encouraged states with fewer cases and deaths to begin putting their economies back online.

There were more than 4,800 confirmed cases of the virus in Wisconsin on Wednesday, and the state health department said it had reported 246 deaths.

Elmer said he began organizing a demonstration on Friday after hearing of struggling friends, not because they are sick, but because they are running out of money. Friday was the day Tony Evers ’restrictions on social distance were originally lifted.

Instead, they have been extended on 26 May.

“I listened to all these concerns and I was tired of doing nothing about it,” he said. “There are people who suffer from this on both sides.”

Republicans divided by regulations

The protests of the coronavirus, like the tea party sales that rose ten years ago, are a cultural table for conservative ideologies, from gun rights defenders to religious groups. While many organizers are calling for “blockage” events and demonstrations to be impartial, many have embraced the aroma of Trump meetings – including bitter campaign signs and the red “MAGA” caps of the presidential brand.

The events highlight how efforts to curb the virus have divided millions of Americans into familiar political battle lines.

According to a poll conducted by the NBC News / Wall Street Journal this week, nearly 60% of the country’s voters say they are more concerned about viral deaths than the economic impact. This view is more prevalent among Democrats than Republicans. GOP respondents are divided – almost half are more concerned about the economy.

Northwestern University political scientist Alvin Tillery sees the protests – and Trump’s urges – as an attempt to rally his base when he has faced strong criticism from Democrats for his early crisis management.

“It’s geared towards blue spaces. It is intended to draw attention to Mr. Trump’s incredibly poor performance in crisis management, ”Tillery said. “It draws attention, but it also gives them a topic that activates their desire to vote against Democrats.”

Trump has encouraged groups, including from the White House Information Room podium. On Friday, in a series of tweets, he suggested it was time to “release” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia. He has not been as clear about what he would like these states to do, and he has knocked out questions about whether the protesters are keeping the social distance guidelines he and his help are promoting.

The first point of the guidelines is to “listen and follow” the instructions of the authorities. The guide continues to encourage Americans to work from home, cancel unnecessary trips, and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

“Look, people – they want to get back to work, they have to make a living,” Trump said late Tuesday. “They have to take care of their families.”

A day later, Trump took a different approach, saying he disagreed “strongly” with the Georgian government. Brian Kemp’s decision to move towards reopening parts of the state economy. Kemp, an ally of Republicans and Trump, is aiming to open gyms, barber shops and other businesses right on Friday.

Trump said Wednesday he was “far too early.”

National groups involved?

Elmer stressed that he did not take money or help from outside interests, but he is aware that the Wisconsinites Against Excessive Quarantine group is planning the event on Friday at the same location and at about the same time as the rally he is hosting. That unit is affiliated to the National Arms Rights Group.

“Great – if they support our mission to reopen Wisconsin,” he said.

Similarly, organizers reached by USA TODAY in Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana and several other states refused to work with national groups, but said they had been inspired by demonstrations elsewhere. Some used gun rights or tea party organizations to help spread the word, but claimed they had no formal affiliation with wider networks.

There is some overlap: in addition to Wisconsin, the demonstrations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Minnesota were advertised on Facebook pages started by brothers – Chris, Ben, and Aaron Dorr – who have a network of gun representative organizations in several states.

The Pennsylvaniaans against excessive quarantine, initiated by the Pennsylvania Firearms Association and led by Chris Dorr, were among the three groups in the group that helped organize a Monday demonstration in Harrisburg.

“A government strong enough to make unilateral decisions that shut down production facilities, well, they can also re-establish the same power for future school shooting or other Pittsburgh shooting and say we’re going to ban constitutional liberties on carrying weapons,” said Dorr shooting association director.

Dorr worsened the amount of money and coordination.

“These Facebook groups are completely free,” Dorr said. “The only thing I did was start the page and then invite about 10 or 15 guys to it, and it’s a spiral from there. There’s not even 5 bucks behind the whole thing.”

Tea parties echo

Several national groups that fed the tea party movement during President Barack Obama’s administration said they would help but not lead the groups. Many of the same allegations against the “AstroTurf” organization were leveled against the movement, which began in part in response to the Affordable Care Act.

“There’s no central person to organize everything,” said Adam Brandon, president of FreedomWorks, a conservative group focused on economic issues.

According to Brandon, 25,000 people participated in their group’s grassroots training program, and many of them are working with groups to organize demonstrations. Training includes coach organizers to promote events, for example, by writing newsletters and contacting reporters.

Jenny Beth Martin, founder of the Tea Party Patriots Foundation, said the real organizers are “people who are tired.”

Martin described the events as an organic movement that relies on social media. He says national groups like him are blowing up announcements sent to social media by local organizers to spread the word.

“We want to make sure our supporters are aware of what’s going on,” Martin said.

The organizers rejected the demands of the national organization.

“It’s nonsense,” said Robert Hall, an Indiana longtime conservative who helped promote the demonstration in Indianapolis. “It’s all grassroots.”

Stephen Moore, an external financial advisor to Trump, agreed to the events, but said he declined the invitation to talk about them because he did not want the organizers to be seen as undermining national interests. Moore warned protesters against the use of MAGA hats and other Trump items, arguing that it could exclude some supporters.

“It’s really been spontaneous combustion,” he told the U.S. TODAY.

“We wing this”

In some cases, the organization of demonstrations is limited to a chaotic frontier.

Teo De Las Heras created the “ReOpen PA” Facebook page last week after discovering a similar company in North Carolina. A technology company employee from Langhorne, Pennsylvania, told the U.S. TODAY that the site grew rapidly to over 60,000 members. Within a few days, other members of the group staged a demonstration in which he participated but did not help the stage.

“We are basically a grassroots issue at the moment,” said registered Republican De Las Heras, who said he would abstain from voting in the 2016 election. “All Administrators and Moderators are basically just small business owners and the people affected.”

He said someone reached out to him to discuss “some kind of national organization,” but he didn’t know the personality or the group. “They connect with all sorts of social media influencers,” De Las Heras said. He agreed to speak, but the meeting was canceled.

De Las Heras said his Facebook group was originally full of people trying to conquer Democrat Tom Tom Wolf, but he tried to keep it focused on the economy.

The challenge for the organizers is to keep the messages of the protesters – and to avoid joining some of the hate speeches spread -. Some protesters have reported flashes of signs of anti-Semitism. Organizers have rebuked this rare behavior and said it interferes with the intended message.

In Virginia, David Britt, a spokesman for Reopen Virginia “gridlock” rally, said support is growing steadily “explosively” since the event took place last Thursday. He said his group does not “get a penny” from outside funding or other assistance.

Self-portrayed as a “constitutional conservative” and a “political big mouth on Facebook,” Britt said he was driven into action after watching last week’s demonstration in Lansing, Michigan. He suggested on Facebook that Virginia people do the same thing.

“We’re winging this and flying in our pants seat,” said Britt, a mental health counselor from Fairfax, Virginia.

Virginia organizers are particularly shocked by the order to house Democratic Prime Minister Ralph Northam at home on June 10. They said it is too extreme and leads to unemployment and other unintended consequences from homelessness to domestic violence.

There were more than 9,600 confirmed cases of the virus in Virginia on Tuesday, according to state health officials.

Britt said organizers discouraged people from changing Trump’s demonstration or protest for the rights of another change from an event scheduled for Wednesday, and instead urged them to remain “laser-centric” in their message of Virginia returning to work.

“We try to prevent it as much as possible,” Britt said of himself as a supporter of the president. “This is not a Trump rally. This is not a Republican meeting.”

Participants: Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY; Lansing State Journal; Milwaukee Journal Sentinel