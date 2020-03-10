“We worked hard to keep Trump out of this movie”

President Donald Trump lives free income in the minds of the creators of the latest James Bond movie, according to actor Daniel Craig, who admits in a recent GQ cover story that Trump and contemporary politics have a great deal to do. volume in No Time to Die.

“We have struggled to keep Trump out of this movie,” Craig told No Time To Die’s fashion magazine. “But of course he is there. It’s always there, whether it’s Trump or the Brexit, or if it has Russian influence over the election or anything else. “

No Time to Die, which will mark Craig’s fifth and final film as a British spy, has been in the lead in recent months for all the wrong reasons. In February, Coronavirus’s Cary Joji Fukunaga movie debut in China was canceled. Earlier this month, MGM, Universal and producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced that the film’s world debut would be on ice until November.

Daniel Craig, who announced his U.S. citizenship last year and donated more than $ 47,000 to Senator Bernie Sanders in 2015, also addressed his opposition to Brexit.

“There are British people working in the world’s leading industries and at the top of these industries,” he said. Knives said the star. “We do it, and we do it well. And somehow, we’re distinguishing all of this. Whether it’s Europe … There’s a kind of nihilism, isn’t it?”

Jerome Hudson is the publisher of Breitbart’s Entertainment Entertainment and author of 50 Best Selling Books that You Don’t Want to Know. Order your copy today! Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and Instagram @jeromeehudson