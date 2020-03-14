Neil Lennon would hope Celtic to be declared Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership champions if the season is introduced to a premature conclusion due to the coronavirus disaster.

The Scottish Soccer Affiliation and Scottish Skilled Soccer League’s joint reaction team announced on Friday an instant suspension, with all games – including Sunday’s Previous Agency derby at Ibrox – postponed right up until “further notice”.

With 8 league video games remaining, Celtic are 13 factors forward of Rangers owning performed a recreation additional and heavy favourites to make it nine successive title wins.

The Parkhead manager referenced Dundee United’s 14-issue lead more than Inverness in the Scottish Championship and Liverpool’s clear romp to the Premier League title – as perfectly as Hearts’ struggle at the bottom of the Premiership desk – when asked what should come about if the period was scrapped.

“We would be the champions and rightly so,” stated Lennon.

“We are 13 details apparent. Dundee United, they would have to be promoted as well.

“Certainly, if you are talking about the Armageddon of the league becoming cancelled or stopped, it need to go on the average points total which would make us distinct champions and rightly so.

“We are above 30 online games into the year, they are not going to take that away from us.

“Are they going to do that to Liverpool? I would doubt it incredibly a great deal.

“I get your stage about Hearts but you have to look at common point for every sport and acquire it from there.

“If it was to stop now I would question extremely considerably that they would say it was null and void.”

There is speculation that the 2020 European Championships will be cancelled which could generate place for league seasons to be done but Lennon outlined the flaw in that prepare.

The former Celtic captain stated: “That would be alright but then you get Champions League qualifiers it’s possible a week afterwards.

“I think the Euros will get cancelled so maybe a window to lengthen the league into the summer months but then when does the next time get started?”

Lennon is no enthusiast possibly, of games staying performed driving closed doorways.

He said: “Ideally you’d like to get the followers again in for the reason that I have watched a few of game titles this week guiding closed doors and it’s terrible.

“Football with out the admirers, specially a club of our aid and heritage, you’d want your supporters there to back again you.

“I’m not a big lover of video games guiding shut doors but if it is requires ought to then so be it.”

Lennon verified there have been no signals of the virus in the Celtic camp as he unveiled the players were being supplied a few of times off ahead of the predicament is assessed once again at the starting of the 7 days.

He said: “It has been business enterprise as normal. We were education currently and obtained phrase that it was cancelled.

“We have given the players a few days off and we can sit down on Monday possibly and see where by we go from there.

“It is unparalleled. I have by no means seasoned this in my vocation, anyone is in the same boat.

“The gym is listed here for the players to use if they want and then we will test to get to small business as normal.

“We were praying for the activity and on the lookout forward to it. We realize but we are bitterly let down.”