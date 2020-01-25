We would take these 15 sports cars instead of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is in demand by many car enthusiasts, but when you look at the big picture, there are many better sports cars. First, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, with a starting price of $ 84,995, is anything but cheap, which is not an exaggeration. However, you need to take into account that you may be spending a lot more money to fix the bugs.

The owners of this sports car have complained about various problems, e.g. B. about quickly flaking paintwork, rear breakouts, suspension problems and steering problems. This year we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to high-performance sports cars, and we don’t have to break the bank either.

Our favorite is probably the Toyota Supra 2020, the result of a collaboration between Japanese automakers and BMW. Today we have compiled a list of 15 sports cars that we would buy instead of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Let’s go!

15 2020 Rimac C_Two ($ 2M)

After many prototypes – seventeen to be exact – the Rimac C_Two is an electric hypercar that will be presented at the Geneva Motor Show 2020 next March. A total of 150 pieces are produced at an unaffordable price of $ 2 million each. This car is an absolute bullet that manages to reach 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds.

14 2020 Acura NSX ($ 157,500)

The Acura NSX is an everyday sports car with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 and three electric motors. It is capable of producing 573 horsepower and can reach a speed of 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. The biggest advantage of this sports car over its competitors is probably the quiet mode, which offers complete discretion by being only electrically powered.

13 2020 Toyota Supra ($ 50,000)

The Toyota Supra 2020 is definitely one of the best sports cars of the year. It’s part of BMW, as made by Toyota in collaboration with Bavaria, and they’ve managed to make a high-performance sports car at an affordable price of just $ 50,000. You can run away from significantly more expensive cars like the Porsche 718 Cayman S.

12 2020 Polestar 1 ($ 156,000)

The Polestar 1 is a two-door hybrid coupe that can run on either electricity, a turbocharged turbo engine, or both. It can deliver a total of 619 hp, which is enough to make its main competitors like the Porsche 911 jealous. Only 1,500 pieces are produced and it costs $ 156,500.

11 2020 Tesla Roadster ($ 200,000)

Everyone has been talking about Tesla in recent years and it doesn’t look like that will change in the near future. The 2020 Tesla Roadster was first introduced as a concept three years ago, but will be launched this year. The brand promises an incredible range of 620 miles on one charge.

10 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ($ 59,995)

In January 2020, the very first Stingray production was sold at an auction in Scottsdale, Arizona for a whopping $ 3 million. It will soon go into production and with orders that have already been filled it should arrive by summer 2020. However, if you exceed the top price, you’ll need to add around $ 12,000 to the base price.

9 2020 Porsche 911 ($ 113,300)

The Porsche 911 is perhaps the best-known car from the German automaker. The first 56 years ago. It looks pretty similar to last year’s version, but under the hood it has been massively improved. It has 23 horsepower more and it is almost half a second faster to reach 60 miles an hour.

8 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata ($ 25,730)

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is a legendary sports car that is both cheap and powerful, and great value for money. In 2020, The Car Connection voted it the best convertible for sale. Admittedly, it’s not as fast as some of its rivals, at speeds of 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, but it’s incredibly fun to drive.

7 2020 Alpine A110 ($ 73,685)

The Alpine A110 is an incredibly light sports car that accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just over 4 seconds. The A110 was presented to the public for the first time in 2016 at the Alpine Vision Contest in Monaco. Although the French brand has not produced a car since 1995, it appears to be a top car in its segment.

6 2020 Toyota GT86 ($ 28,015)

If you’re looking for a sports car but can’t afford an expensive one, the Toyota GT86 with a starting price of just $ 28,015 is the perfect option for you. It’s great around the corner and this year they launched the TRD package, which comes with Brembo brakes and other high-performance devices.

5 2020 BMW Z4 ($ 49,700)

The 2020 BMW Z4 is ideal for anyone looking for a sports car that allows them to commute and drive every day. Sports cars are not usually known for their comfort, but this is not the case with the Z4. Like most BMWs, it is characterized by a very high-quality interior and is faster than the Porsche Boxster S.

4 2020 Jaguar F-Type ($ 61,600)

Although beauty is in the eye of the beholder, it’s hard to deny that the Jaguar F-Type is a beautiful, sleek super car with a fantastic body. If we look like this, we would probably even apologize if it were too weak, but that’s certainly not the case. The basic version is equipped with a 3-liter V6 that can produce 380 hp.

3 2020 Lotus Evora ($ 96,950)

The best way to describe the Lotus Evora 2020 is that it is a real driver’s car. It’s equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that can produce 416 horsepower, and it’s a surprisingly comfortable vehicle, especially for one in this class. However, one thing that could put people off is the starting price of $ 96,650.

2 2020 Ford Mustang ($ 27,765)

The Ford Mustang is perhaps the best muscle car of the century and perhaps the best known. In 2020, you will have the opportunity to purchase the Mustang with a new high-performance package that gives your drive a lot of excitement thanks to better chassis and various other add-ons.

1 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ($ 34,000)

If you’re looking for a high-performance vehicle without breaking the bank, the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro, voted “Best Performance Car to Buy 2020” by The Car Connection, may be the right choice for you. With a 400 HP engine, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in about four seconds.

