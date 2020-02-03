‘Weak and disrespectful’: family of heroic White Island nurse targeted by scammers

Widow of heroic nurse who died in car accident just days after caring for seriously injured in Whakaari / White Island tragedy was targeted by online scammers – with a fake fundraiser organized under the name from one of the survivors of the disaster. .

Whakatāne hospital intensive care nurse Sheila Cheng, 50, worked tirelessly for several days to treat the worst injured in the costly volcanic eruption at the famous Bay of Plenty tourist destination life for 21 people.

Tragically, five days after the deadly eruption, Cheng lost his life and her husband Rhys Bugden suffered serious injuries, after having been involved in a car accident on SH30, on the outskirts of Rotorua.

As Bugden continues to struggle with the physical and emotional pain caused by the accident, he and his family have been even more distressed by the creation of a GoFundMe page claiming to raise funds to help cover his “treatment”.

The online fundraiser was created by a person claiming to be a former neighbor who “became the best friend” of the couple and who uses the name of Lauren Urey; the name of one of the seriously injured in the White Island tragedy.

The page also has the wrong date for the fatal accident that claimed Cheng’s life.

Bugden and his family told the Herald that they were dismayed by his creation.

“It’s pretty low and disrespectful,” said Bugden.

“It’s hard to understand it when you cross it. They don’t think about the type of damage they can do, they don’t care. If they can make money with something, it doesn’t matter who they hurt along the way.

“Unfortunately, there is always this section of people in the world who do things like that. It’s hard to get in the minds of people like that.”

Lauren Urey, photographed with her husband Matthew Urey. Both were severely burned during the Whakaari / White Island eruption. Photo / provided

Bugden said he never had a neighbor or friend called Lauren Urey.

“If they were a” best friend, “I would remember their name,” he said.

Bugden said he also felt for the real Lauren Urey – who had been badly burned, as well as her new husband Matthew in the December 9 tragedy – and his family after those behind the page had used his name.

“I know a lot of people who have suffered burns on White Island have gone through a lot. So taking advantage of it is pretty small,” he said.

Bugden’s mother Pam Greenhalgh said she was “disgusted” with the actions of those who created the page.

“How far can some people go?” She asked.

“It’s just horrible. I’m just disgusted that there are people whose minds [go so low]. They’re the ones who enter people’s homes after accidents and rob them.”

The Herald alerted GoFundMe and New Zealand police of the page content on Monday morning.

In an email response, the online fundraising website said it would “investigate and take appropriate action”.

At least two other White Island-related fundraisers have been removed by GoFundMe due to concerns about claims being made online.

A police spokesperson said no formal complaints had been made about the page and urged “anyone with concerns about a potentially suspicious fundraiser” to contact us immediately on 105. Any action potential would be determined on a case-by-case basis. “

An aerial view of Whakaari / White Island after the deadly volcanic eruption of December 9. Photo / George Novak

A legitimate fundraiser organized on Givealittle by a family friend had raised almost $ 15,000 to help cover the costs of Cheng’s funeral and the recovery of Bugden.

Greenhalgh said his family was touched by the way the donors “supported” this page.

“So many people have been so good and it’s devastating that someone else [creates a fake page],” she said.

Meanwhile, Bugden remembered that his wife was both “intelligent and talented”.

Colleagues at Whakatāne Hospital told her that she “played a leading role” in caring for those who suffered horrific injuries during the White Island eruption.

“She was very strong,” he said.

Bugden’s injuries included serious trauma to the stomach and broken ribs during the accident.

Now out of the hospital, he said “physically, I’m doing pretty well.”

But he added: “The emotional side is a constant thing to work on.

“ACC has funded for me advice from one of the country’s best counselors in this area and it will start on February 11. It will help me.”

