Weaknesses and Poor Safety Standards Enabling Coronavirus to Spread Fast Through Home Care: Report

A number of errors that can be prevented including lack of energy and poor hygiene aided by a lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are reported to play an important role in US nursing homes that are a hotbed for the spread of Covid-19.

An analysis of the non-profit ProPublica news outlet published Friday uses the findings of inspectors from the government’s Medical Center and Medicaid Services (CMS) in suggesting that inadequate safety measures at facilities could be “at the root of widespread outbreaks” in nursing homes.

Staff who are forced to treat residents without proper PPE supplies are one factor that allows the virus to easily spread in facilities, the analysis notes. Others include failing to maintain social distance between residents and underemployed workers reacting too slowly to residents who are starting to show signs of infection.

Inspectors say that the Enumclaw Health and Health Rehabilitation Center, a nursing home located about 50 miles outside Seattle, is one of several conditions that put residents in danger. On April 2, 38 residents and 10 staff members at the facility tested positive for the virus, with 5 fatalities.

“Based on observations, interviews and review notes the facility failed to take appropriate action related to the COVID-19 outbreak,” the inspectors wrote. “These failed practices may have contributed to many residents and staff contracting COVID-19.”

Elderly nursing home residents are very vulnerable to damage to Covid-19, according to health experts.

Daisy-Daisy / Getty

Residents at the facility who fell ill in mid-March were moved to different areas but staff left their roommates in the same room without precautions because “they were told by the company not to start roommates with isolation, and continue supervision to save PPE.” The majority roommate then becomes ill with Covid-19 himself.

Newsweek contacted the Enumclaw Health and Rehabilitation Center to comment but did not receive a response in time for publication. The nursing home told ProPublica that “the safety and welfare of our population remains our top priority.”

The report noted eight other facilities with similar violations, including the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington – the initial center of the US outbreak and facilities related to at least 129 cases and 37 deaths.

More than 10,000 of the approximately 1.3 million nursing home residents in the country have died of Covid-19, according to The Kaiser Family Foundation. Some experts believe the actual number can be much higher due to testing that is not reported and inadequate.

Poor safety standards in nursing homes are not limited to the facilities cited in the ProPublica report. Staff at several nursing homes in the Chicago area recently told WBEZ that the lack of PPE, inadequate infection control measures, and lack of medical personnel have made working conditions difficult and dangerous while helping to allow the spread of the virus.

“We were told to wear the same dress in and out of most rooms,” said a worker at the outlet. “We know we spread it from patient to patient.”

“This is bloodshed. I feel my heart break,” said another.