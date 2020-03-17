“Wear a mask only if …”: Govt issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines – News from India

The highly contagious coronavirus infection spread to 125 cases in India on Tuesday. The rapidly increasing number has forced the Center to extend critical restrictions by banning travel from the European Union, the United Kingdom and Turkey.

The Ministry of Health has also released a fresh set of guidelines on wearing masks, one of the most sought after items at the moment.

According to the guide, not everyone has to wear a mask.

Wear a mask only if:

* You have symptoms (cough, fever or shortness of breath)

* You are caring for a suspect / confirmed Covid-19 patient

* You are a healthcare provider visiting patients with respiratory symptoms

The ministry also provided a procedure for how to handle masks.

While wearing a mask, make sure:

* Stretches masks; make sure they are facing down

* Replace the mask after six hours or as soon as it becomes moist

* Put a mask over your nose, mouth and chin and make sure there are no gaps on either side of the mask. Adjust to fit.

* Never use disposable masks and put them in closed bins after disinfecting them

* Avoid touching the mask during use

* Do not touch the potentially contaminated outer surface of the mask while removing it

* Do not leave the mask hanging from the door

* After removing the mask, clean your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

This comes a few days after the government declared masks and laundry detergents as essential commodities by the end of June in an effort to combat the spread of coronaviruses and to curb or override these items.

India reported 11 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, with the total number infected up to 125, up from 114 previously. There are seven new cases in Maharashtra, two each in Karnataka, one each in Kerala and Telangana. Four new cases – one each from Odyssey, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Kerala – were confirmed on Monday. Among them are 13 people who recovered and two who lost their lives.

