Weather Australia extreme heat and rain to hit eastern states

With high temperatures and strong winds, which are largely predicted by NSW, the state fire brigade is preparing for the return of severe fire conditions.

Although it rained on fire areas across the state last week, the NSW Rural Fire Service warned of high temperatures and winds that could increase fire activity today.

Temperatures in Nowra on the south coast are expected to be 40 ° C, in Penrith in western Sydney at 43 ° C, in Cessnock in the Hunter region at 41 ° C and in Bulahdelah on the central north coast at 42 ° C ,

Ben Shepherd, spokesman for NSW RFS, said low humidity and very strong northwest winds would prepare the crews for a potentially dangerous day.

A maximum temperature of 41 ° C is forecast for Sydney today, which warns NSW of an increased fire risk. (AAP)

“There is a wide area of ​​severe and very high fire risk and areas of extreme fire risk,” Shepherd told AAP.

“All of the fire pits have had some rain and that has reduced some fire activity, but we may still see some fire pits that will rise and move tomorrow.”

Today in NSW there are complete fire bans in the Sydney area, in the Hunter area, in Illawarra / Shoalhaven, in the southern, central and northwestern fire areas.

Ratings for the risk of serious fires also exist for these regions.

The air quality in Sydney is expected to be poor today.

The Bureau of Meteorology yesterday issued a severe weather warning about wind damage to parts of the south and west of NSW.

The strong to stormy winds were forecast to continue to this day.

The BOM warned that today’s harmful winds could spread to the southern highlands and parts of the central highlands, the Illawarra and the south coast.

The warning comes after heavy thunderstorms hit Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong on Monday and houses and shops were without electricity.

Nearly 70 fires burned across the state last night.

A hot and stuffy day can also be expected in southeast Queensland. The air humidity is already 86 percent this morning.

Victoria welcomes rain before the long weekend

The carousel weather in Victoria is expected to bring nationwide rain today before it settles before Australia Day.

A cool turnaround that flew across the state yesterday is supposed to remedy the situation after a week in which golf balls, flash floods and thunderstorms preceded a rise in temperature that increased the risk of fire to a severe level.

And yesterday a dust storm covered Mildura with red and orange hues and reduced visibility on the streets.

Months of unusually dry weather have parched the soil, making it easier for winds to blow dust particles into the air.

Heavy rainfall of up to 40 mm is expected in Victoria today as the conditions become cooler. (AAP)

It is expected that the central and southern parts of the state will receive between 25 mm and 40 mm of rain, while the areas destroyed by fire may only receive falls of up to 10 mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning yesterday evening about harmful winds for parts of Gippsland and Victoria’s southwest that should be hit overnight and to this day.

Despite hot temperatures and strong winds on the previous day, the emergency services were able to prevent the occurrence of new fires to a considerable extent.

Today’s rainfall will give way to clear skies on Friday and temperatures are expected to remain in the low 20s through Monday.

Yesterday, increased fire activity in East Gippsland caused emergency services to station up to five guards and law enforcement officers near the Cann River.

These warnings were later downgraded as the firefighters continued to fight the flames and reopen the streets.

State tourism released a call this week to visit and support the areas hit by the bushfire.

More than 100 companies and sports organizations such as AFL will hold meetings, events and conferences in Victoria’s fire-affected areas to help local communities.

Victoria’s bushfires have previously set fire to more than 1.5 million hectares, primarily in the East Gippsland and northeastern regions of the state.