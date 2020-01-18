Weather Forecast for Southern California – Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Southern California will see mostly sunny skies and nice weather throughout the weekend.

The counties of Los Angeles and Orange will reach a maximum of 71 degrees, with temperatures falling to 48 overnight.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect warmer temperatures with a maximum of 70, but falling to a cold of 42 at night.

