Weather Forecast for Southern California – Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Southern California will see mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather throughout the weekend, supplemented by a slight warm-up on Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will peak 74 on Sunday, with temperatures falling to 48 overnight. The clouds will then start to return, bringing a slight risk of rain by Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect warmer temperatures with a maximum of 74, but falling to a cold of 42 at night.

