Weather Forecast for Southern California – Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Southern California will see cloudy and cool conditions on Monday, with a very low risk of rain before Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will peak at 68 on Monday, with temperatures falling to 53 at night. Clouds begin to return, bringing a slight risk of rain on Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a maximum of 67, but falling to 46 at night, as a 30% chance of rain is expected on Tuesday.

