Weather Forecast for Southern California – Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Southern California will see cool, cloudy conditions continue Tuesday, with warm-up expected later this week.

The counties of Los Angeles and Orange will see clouds in the morning, with a maximum of only 63 and similar conditions on Wednesday. But Thursday’s temperatures will rise in the 1970s and continue throughout the weekend.

The Valleys and Inland Empire can expect a peak of 64 on Tuesday, falling to 46 at night.

