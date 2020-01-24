Weather Forecast for Southern California – Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Southern California will be hot and sunny on Friday, but light rain is expected Sunday morning.

The counties of Los Angeles and Orange will see sunny skies and temperatures reaching around 75 degrees Friday. There is an estimated 10% chance of light rain from Sunday morning.

The valleys and Inland Empire will experience similar conditions over the next few days.

