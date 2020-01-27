Weather Forecast for Southern California – Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Southern California will see the sun and warmer conditions on Monday, as temperatures will mainly be in the 1960s and 1970s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will peak at 74 with fog in the morning, while temperatures will drop to 53 at night.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect warm conditions and a high of 74, with gusts of wind up to 40 mph in the morning.

7 day forecast

