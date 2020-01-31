Weather Forecast for Southern California – Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Friday should be a nice sunny day in California, with temperatures hitting the low of the 80s in some areas.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will experience a peak of 81 on Friday and sunny skies, with similar conditions on Saturday. Super Bowl Sunday could be around 10 degrees cooler with a chance of light rain at night.

The valleys and Inland Empire will experience similar conditions over the next few days. Friday temperatures will reach around 81.

