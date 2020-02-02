Weather Forecast for Southern California – Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Strong winds return to southern California on Sunday, with gusts up to 30 mph in some areas.

In Los Angeles and Orange counties, temperatures will drop considerably with a maximum of 70. In addition to the winds, 30% chance of showers will move in the area late Sunday evening until early Monday morning.

The valleys and Inland Empire will experience similar conditions over the next few days. Temperatures will drop to around 71 degrees. Winds will pick up in the afternoon, with isolated gusts in some areas up to 60 miles per hour.

