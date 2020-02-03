Weather Forecast for Southern California – Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Strong winds returned to southern California on Monday, with gusts up to 30 mph and scattered showers in some areas.

In Los Angeles and Orange counties, temperatures will drop considerably with a maximum of 62. In addition to the winds, light rain is expected in the morning.

The valleys and Inland Empire will experience similar conditions over the next few days. Temperatures will drop to around 58 degrees also with a slight risk of rain in the morning. The winds will lower the night temperatures.

