Weather Forecast for Southern California – Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Strong winds will continue to blow over southern California on Tuesday as temperatures drop, triggering frost warnings in parts of the country overnight.

In Los Angeles and Orange counties, the sunny sky will be accompanied by a peak of 63 Tuesday. Things will slowly start to warm up by Thursday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will experience similar conditions over the next few days. Temperatures will drop to around 61 degrees with a cold minimum of 34.

