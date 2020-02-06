Weather Forecast for Southern California – Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Temperatures will begin to warm up somewhat in southern California on Thursday.

In Los Angeles and Orange counties, the sunny sky will be accompanied by a peak of 70 on Thursday. Temperatures will increase by a degree or two on Friday and Saturday, but Sunday will be colder with a risk of rain.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a peak around 70 on Thursday, warming to 75 by Saturday.

