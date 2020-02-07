Weather Forecast for Southern California – Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Southern California will experience sunny conditions Friday as rain is expected in the region on Sunday.

The counties of Los Angeles and Orange will peak at 70 and drop to 50 at night. The morning clouds are expected, but they will give way to the sun later in the day.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect pleasant, sunny conditions with a maximum of 73. There is a 60% chance of rain on Sunday afternoon.

