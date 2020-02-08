Weather Forecast for Southern California – Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Another sunny Saturday is ahead for most of southern California with a high pressure ridge moving through the region.

The weather will be mostly sunny in Los Angeles and Orange County on Saturday with a high of around 71 degrees, which will fall to around 53 degrees at night.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect sunny conditions with a maximum of 73.

On Oscar Sunday, the drop in pressure on Canada will ease in the deserts of SoCal. Temperatures will drop with 60% chance of rain.

